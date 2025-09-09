Apple Watch Ultra 3 launches with satellite connectivity and 42-hour battery

Apple has expanded its smartwatch lineup with the launch of Apple Watch Ultra 3, introduced today alongside Apple Watch Series 11 and Apple Watch SE 3. Billed as (can you guess?) the company’s most advanced watch yet, Ultra 3 offers satellite connectivity, a larger and brighter display, expanded health features, and longer battery life.

The new model is, as always, sold as a versatile companion for sports, adventure, and daily use. It features built-in satellite communications for texting emergency services, messaging contacts, and sharing location when outside cellular or Wi-Fi coverage.

Apple says it redesigned the antenna and radio system to allow a device this small to connect with satellites orbiting hundreds of miles above Earth. Emergency SOS via satellite is included, with Apple covering two years of service for new buyers.

The display, Apple’s largest on a watch to date, uses LTPO3 and wide-angle OLED technology, reportedly making it both more efficient and easier to read from different angles.

The always-on refresh rate can now tick every second rather than once a minute, supporting updated watch faces and tools like Stopwatch and Timer.

A new Waypoint face integrates navigation, compass, and satellite features.

Apple Watch Ultra 3 battery life

Ultra 3 also extends battery life, promising up to 42 hours in standard use and up to 72 hours in Low Power Mode.

For long outdoor workouts, Apple claims 20 hours of continuous GPS and heart rate tracking in Low Power Mode. Fast charging provides up to 12 hours of use in 15 minutes.

Health tracking gains new capabilities with hypertension notifications and sleep score. The hypertension feature analyzes optical heart sensor data over a 30-day period to detect potential signs of chronic high blood pressure, with Apple saying the algorithm has been validated in clinical studies.

Sleep score offers users an easy way to understand rest quality, breaking down sleep duration, consistency, and time spent in each stage.

“Apple Watch Ultra is our most advanced Apple Watch, designed to take users from sports and adventure to the rest of their life, and help them stay active, healthy, connected, and safe, wherever they are,” said Eugene Kim, Apple’s vice president of Apple Watch Hardware Engineering. “Apple Watch Ultra 3 debuts innovative satellite communications that will offer users more safety and connectivity when they’re off the grid, plus longer battery life, 5G, powerful health insights, and all the advanced fitness features our users love.”

Athletes and outdoor enthusiasts get expanded metrics, including advanced running form data, cycling support with Bluetooth accessories, swimming tools, hiking maps with offline navigation, and diving functions through the Oceanic+ app.

With watchOS 26, Ultra 3 also integrates Apple Intelligence features like Workout Buddy, Smart Stack hints, and Live Translation in Messages.

Apple Watch Ultra 3 starts at $799 in the United States and is available in natural and black titanium finishes. New bands (shown in the image at the top) include reflective Trail Loops and updated Ocean and Alpine designs, as well as new Hermès collaborations.

Pre-orders open today, with general availability starting September 19.

What do you think about Apple Watch Ultra 3? Let us know in the comments.