Final Cut Camera 2.0 debuts alongside Apple iPhone 17 Pro with pro-level video tools

Among all the new hardware that Apple announced today -- including iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max, iPhone Air, and Apple Watch Series 11 -- the tech giant also had something for professional video creators with the launch of Final Cut Camera 2.0.

The updated app, available for free on the App Store, introduces ProRes RAW capture and genlock on iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max, alongside expanded support for the new Center Stage front camera across the latest iPhone lineup.

Final Cut Camera was originally designed to unlock more precise video controls on iPhone, offering tools such as manual focus, ISO, and white balance adjustments.

Final Cut Camera 2.0

Version 2.0 builds on that foundation, making iPhone 17 Pro the first smartphone capable of capturing ProRes RAW. This allows filmmakers and content creators to record RAW sensor data directly, giving maximum flexibility in post-production while maintaining Apple’s ProRes efficiency.

Open gate recording also arrives, letting users capture the full sensor area for wider fields of view at resolutions beyond DCI 4K. Editors can later crop, stabilize, or adjust aspect ratios without, Apple says, losing any detail.

ProRes RAW support extends to upcoming updates of Final Cut Pro 11.2 on Mac and Final Cut Pro for iPad 2.3, where editors will gain fine control over exposure, tint, color temperature, and demosaicing. By using the Media Engine in Apple silicon, Apple claims the format combines RAW editing flexibility with faster exports and smaller file sizes than competing options. We'll obviously have to see how true that is.

Another new addition is genlock, a synchronization technology typically reserved for high-end production cameras. With genlock, iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max can align frame timing with external cameras or systems, eliminating the need for manual frame-by-frame adjustments in multi-camera shoots.

The update also expands capabilities of the new Center Stage front camera, available across iPhone 17, iPhone Air, and iPhone 17 Pro models. Final Cut Camera 2.0 adds manual adjustments for this sensor, which is square-shaped, higher in resolution, and capable of capturing horizontal or vertical frames without rotating the device.

Other enhancements include support for Apple Log 2 recording on iPhone 17 Pro, timecode options for more precise workflow management, and ProRes video capture with the new 200mm telephoto lens at up to 4K60.

Final Cut Camera 2.0 will be released later this month as a free download or update for iPhone Xs and newer devices running iOS 18.6 or later, with advanced features such as ProRes RAW and genlock needing the new iPhone 17 Pro.

What do you think about Final Cut Camera 2.0? Let us know in the comments.