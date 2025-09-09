Gigamon harnesses agentic AI to deliver guidance for security and IT teams

No Comments

As cyber adversaries increasingly use AI to move faster and exploit blind spots, security, network, and application teams face mounting challenges, not helped by a global shortage of skilled professionals.

Observability specialist Gigamon is launching a new agentic AI application purpose-built for network-derived telemetry to deliver immediate guidance for security and IT operations teams.

Gigamon Insights helps deliver faster investigations and root-cause analysis while maintaining data privacy through a flexible AI architecture that supports private or ‘bring-your-own’ LLMs. Its agentic interface enables security and IT teams to use pre-defined prompts or craft free-form queries to run analyses, generate insights, and take action.

“AI continues to raise the stakes for Security and IT teams, requiring new approaches to secure, optimize, and manage networks and applications,” says Sarah Banks, vice president, product management at Gigamon. “Network-derived telemetry is the best way to truly know what is happening across hybrid cloud infrastructure. Gigamon Insights uses agentic AI to fuse this source of truth with AI at scale, delivering comprehensive business and technical answers directly into the security, observability and cloud tools our customers already trust.”

Gigamon Insights builds on the Gigamon Deep Observability Pipeline, which delivers high-fidelity network telemetry, including packets, flows, and application-aware metadata, directly to cloud, security, and observability platforms. This solution helps close visibility gaps in SIEM and cloud tools by combining AI with trusted network data, providing immediate context-rich intelligence to help analysts respond faster and with greater precision.

Features enable teams to save valuable analyst time by accelerating investigations and reducing mean time to resolution. They can also detect advanced threats such as lateral movement and command-and-control activity, and identify compliance gaps such as expired certificates or weak encryption.

You can find out more on the Gigamon site and the technology will be previewed at the virtual Visualyze Boot Camp which runs from today until 11th September.

Image credit: achirathep.gmail.com/depositphotos.com

