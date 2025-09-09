New AI testing platform uses crowdsourcing to deliver better results

While crowdsourcing testing is increasingly popular the market has long struggled with lengthy setup times, inconsistent tester quality, poor signal-to-noise ratios.

Testing platform Testilo is seeking to address this with the launch of two new AI technologies, LeoAI Engine and LeoMatch. LeoAI Engine is a proprietary intelligence layer, while LeoMatch seeks to match the right testers to projects in real-time.

“We're building the first truly holistic, AI-driven approach that addresses every friction point in the testing lifecycle,” says Summer Weisberg, interim CEO at Testlio. “Our combination of real testing data, proven methodologies, and a global community of expert testers makes us uniquely positioned to set new standards for both software quality and talent matching precision."

LeoAI Engine aims to orchestrate the entire testing ecosystem, from initial project setup and tester recruitment through execution, results analysis, and continuous optimization. This changes crowdsourced testing from a manual, reactive process into an intelligent, predictive system.

LeoMatch works by analyzing over 100 live signals, including skills, devices, geography, and performance history, LeoMatch ensures only the most qualified testers participate. This means faster time-to-impact by instantly assembling tester teams aligned to project needs. It continuously optimizes tester assignments based on real-world performance and also keeps the tester pool active, accurate, and globally available.

"LeoMatch solves what others can't: deliver high-quality signal and testing precision that QA teams can trust," says Marko Kruustük, founder of Testlio. "Clients can scale testing operations instantly while testers focus on solving the most complex QA challenges. It's the future of both software quality and on-demand, top talent."

You can find out more on the Testilo site.

Image credit: ra3studio/depositphotos.com

