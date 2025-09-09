Private bookmarking lands on Bluesky

Bluesky was one of the social media platforms that enjoyed a surge of interest as people voted with their feet against Elon Musk. Still somewhat in its infancy, Bluesky continues to evolve and is slowly adding features that are common on many of its rivals.

The latest addition is bookmarking, or Saved Posts, a simple way to save a post so you can easily return to it at a later time. Unlike liking a post, bookmarking or saving is not public, so no other user will be aware of what you would like to look at again.

The privacy of bookmarking is important, as this is one of the cornerstones of Bluesky and one of various reasons users have chosen to use it. The system should help to increase engagement from existing users, but it is unlikely to be the killer feature that sees a new influx of incomers.

Being private, bookmarks allow users to save posts that are controversial, adult in nature, or just not something they want to publicly show an interest in.

The Bluesky team announced the arrival of bookmark in a post saying:

v1.108 is rolling out today 🚚 Now live, at long last: Bookmarks, aka Saved Posts. For all those posts you'll definitely plan to come back to! Update the app and give it a try. The button is right down there 👇

In a follow-up post, there was an acknowledgement that some people had been using a homebrew method of bookmarking, albeit one that was not private.

If you've been using a 📌 emoji to bookmark posts, @rafael.my and @samuel.bsky.team cooked up a special tool you can use to migrate them to your Saved Posts. Try it here: pin2saved.vercel.app