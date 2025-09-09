Ransomware costs jump 17 percent though insurance claims fall

No Comments

A new report from risk solutions company Resilience shows in the first half of 2025, the average cost of an individual ransomware attack rose by 17 percent, while the volume of incurred claims across Resilience's portfolio dropped by 53 percent, highlighting the persistent and destructive threat of financially motivated cybercrime.

Ransomware accounted for almost all (91 percent) of incurred losses, while financially motivated social engineering, especially via tailored attacks bolstered by AI-powered phishing content, fueled 88 percent.

“Financial incentives are driving cyber criminals to be more clever and creative, and companies are facing larger losses than ever before,” says Vishaal Hariprasad, co-founder and CEO of Resilience. “Cyber crime comes in waves. Attackers exploit a tactic until defenders catch up, then pivot to new weaknesses. Understanding the financial consequences of attacks and the most common points of failure is paramount to stopping that fallout at the root.”

Vendor-driven claims notifications fell 18 percent, however, vendor-related claims still accounted for 15 percent of incurred losses estimated so far this year. Healthcare, retail, and manufacturing remain the most targeted sectors, with manufacturing facing several ransomware incidents generating claims averaging over $1 million in severity, and healthcare experiencing extortion demands as high as $4 million.

While 78 percent of Resilience clients over all time have avoided paying a ransom, threat groups such as Interlock, Chaos, Medusa, Akira, and Nightspire were the primary drivers of attacks on the Resilience portfolio in the first half of 2025.

“Our latest research highlights encouraging progress in our portfolio: a deep drop in overall claims and fewer disruptive third-party incidents,” says Jeremy Gittler, global head of claims at Resilience. “While that’s certainly good news, we can’t let that distract from the increased attack intensity we’re witnessing. It’s that metric -- the dollars-and-cents of successful attacks -- that we must understand and leverage to better defend ourselves and build cyber resilience.”

You can find out more on the Resilience site.

Image credit: Benjawan Sittidech/Dreamstime.com

Tags: , ,
No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Ransomware costs jump 17 percent though insurance claims fall

Taking a holistic approach to human risk management

Software engineers need new skills in the age of AI

Poor data quality is the biggest barrier to AI in insurance

Private bookmarking lands on Bluesky

Plex suffers data breach, warns customers to change passwords

Secure messaging platform Signal introduces chat backup options

Most Commented Stories

This updated Windows 11 clone is Linux underneath and makes your old PC run faster -- get it now

17 Comments

Forget Windows 11, Windows 12.2 is the 'next evolution' of Microsoft's OS

15 Comments

As Windows 10 reaches end of life, Windows 11 is LOSING market share

10 Comments

Why using a VPN is becoming more important than ever

8 Comments

Age verification laws are killing web traffic

8 Comments

Microsoft is rolling out Windows 11 25H2

5 Comments

Brits warned of scams ahead of emergency alert test

5 Comments

High Court rejects Wikipedia challenge to UK online safety rules

4 Comments

Why Trust Us



At BetaNews.com, we don't just report the news: We live it. Our team of tech-savvy writers is dedicated to bringing you breaking news, in-depth analysis, and trustworthy reviews across the digital landscape.

BetaNews, your source for breaking tech news, reviews, and in-depth reporting since 1998.

Regional iGaming Content

© 1998-2025 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. About Us - Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy - Sitemap.