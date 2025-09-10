Golden Concept launches iPhone 17 backplates and cases with pricey materials

iPhone 17 backplates and cases

Following the launch of the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro/Pro Max, and iPhone Air yesterday, case makers have quickly begun rolling out new designs.

Golden Concept, a Swedish company that focuses on high-end add-ons, has announced a collection of luxury (i.e. expensive) cases and detachable backplates for all three models, including the new Air.

Golden Concept began in 2014 by producing customized iPhones made with unusual materials such as gold, marble and exotic leathers.

Those materials remain central to its approach, although the practicality of using them on everyday devices is a bit questionable.

The latest releases highlight marble once again through the Magnetic Shield series, a slim MagSafe-attached plate that covers only the back of the phone.

The Magnetic Shield line ranges wildly in price, from $399 for editions in marble such as Nero Marquina or Verde Issorie, up to $699 for crocodile leather versions like the Himalaya. Between those extremes, there are alligator models around $599.

These are obviously positioned as collectible items, given their cost and material choices.

iPhone 17 cases

For buyers who want something more functional but still premium, Golden Concept also sells full-grain leather iPhone 17 cases at $119 in colors such as Chestnut, Evergreen, and Deep Blue.

If they sound too cheap for you, there are the textured leather editions, including embossed croco and saffiano versions, priced at $149.

Racing Sport cases, made from rubber-like fluoroelastomer, are avaiable for $199 and come in bright finishes such as Rosso Corsa and Modena Yellow.

The Golden Concept iPhone 17 collection is available now through the company’s website and selected retailers.

While the variety of finishes is extensive, the question remains whether these designs are intended for daily use or primarily for customers looking to show off. They certainly appear to target a niche audience more concerned with status than practicality.

What do you think about luxury cases like these for everyday phones? Let us know in the comments.

