Helpdesks struggle to keep up with cyber threats

Helpdesks are bogged down by repetitive, time-consuming tasks (34 percent), long resolution times (34 percent) and limited resources (31 percent).

This is among the findings of the latest digital employee experience (DEX) report from Ivanti. It shows that while many businesses are automating certain operations, like security patch management (72 percent) and IT ticket routing (67 percent), but nearly 40 percent still haven't automated password resets -- missing an easy win that could eliminate countless routine support tickets.

This could be part of the reason why employees are bypassing the helpdesk. When asked where they turn for help with technology problems, nearly 40 percent of office workers say they bypass employer-provided solutions entirely, typically because they can solve problems faster on their own than by waiting for help desk staff.

In addition employees report being interrupted by tech problems 3.6 times per month on average, plus another 2.7 interruptions from mandatory security updates–this translates to $320,000 in lost productivity monthly or nearly $4 million annually.

The number of workplace tools is exploding faster than employees can master them, yet nearly half of office workers say they're left to teach themselves how to use new technology. This is a source of frustration for employees and inefficiency for the business. For instance, among the 93 percent of companies that haven't banned AI use, only 40 percent have provided training, while another 24 percent plan to offer it soon.

“As organizations accelerate their AI investments, it’s clear that realizing AI’s promise requires a deeper understanding of the employee experience and impact on productivity. Tools that monitor and analyze how employees interact with technology in real time, like Digital Employee Experience (DEX) solutions, offer data-driven insights -- revealing workflow bottlenecks and initiating self-healing actions,” says Dennis Kozak, CEO of Ivanti. “By embracing DEX, organizations can take their AI initiatives further and truly empower their workforce, moving from reactive problem-solving to proactive improvement. DEX is more than a strategy for improving the employee experience; it’s the engine that embeds AI into company culture, productivity and daily operations.”

Interestingly giving employees greater autonomy over their technology seems to be emerging as a workplace benefit. 65 percent report that frustrations with tech tools can negatively affect their mood and morale. Device choice is also a pressing concern; while 67 percent believing that having a say in the devices they use is important, yet only 36 percent currently enjoy this freedom.

The full report is available from the Ivanti site.

Image credit: Tim van der Kuip/Unsplash