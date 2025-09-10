Lookout uses AI to guard against mobile social engineering threats

No Comments
Mobile security

As we do more and more on our mobile devices it’s clear that the front line of cyber defense isn't the corporate server it's the employee's phone.

As AI boosts social engineering, hackers are bypassing traditional firewalls to target people directly with smishing and phishing, making every employee a critical, and often vulnerable, defender against highly convincing threats.

Lookout is launching an AI-powered mobile security solution that helps organizations protect against evolving social engineering threats.

Lookout Smishing AI focuses on malicious intent and context. Instead of simply looking for a known bad link, it analyzes the nature of the message itself. In the past security solutions have relied on finding malicious links or mis-matched sender details, but as attacks become more sophisticated this is no longer enough.

This new solution uses the power of large language models (LLMs) which allows it to proactively detect previously unseen threats, even those that don't contain a URL or any other obvious malicious payload.

Of course privacy is important when scanning things like text messages so both security administrators and end users must provide explicit consent by opting in to enable this protection. Plus only messages from unknown senders are scanned, those from trusted contacts aren’t. To further ensure privacy no message data is stored or used to train other models.

Richard Leung, principal product manager at Lookout, writes on the company’s blog, “The launch of Smishing AI is more than just a new feature; it's a clear signal of the strategic direction Lookout is taking. We are committed to developing AI-first capabilities that protect organizations against the evolving tactics of modern threat actors. As the human layer becomes the primary target, we will continue to use AI to improve our social engineering protections and expand them across additional platforms and attack vectors.”

You can read more on the Lookout site.

Image credit: Sasinparaksa/Dreamstime.com

Tags: , , , ,
No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Lookout uses AI to guard against mobile social engineering threats

Responding to the challenge of deepfakes [Q&A]

WhatsApp is changing how read receipts look for iOS and Android users

Final Cut Camera 2.0 debuts alongside Apple iPhone 17 Pro with pro-level video tools

Apple unveils iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max with A19 Pro chip and new camera system

Apple launches iPhone 17 featuring Ceramic Shield 2 and 48MP Dual Fusion cameras

Apple reveals iPhone Air -- its thinnest and lightest iPhone yet

Most Commented Stories

This updated Windows 11 clone is Linux underneath and makes your old PC run faster -- get it now

17 Comments

Forget Windows 11, Windows 12.2 is the 'next evolution' of Microsoft's OS

15 Comments

As Windows 10 reaches end of life, Windows 11 is LOSING market share

11 Comments

Why using a VPN is becoming more important than ever

8 Comments

Age verification laws are killing web traffic

8 Comments

The brilliant Windows 12 is everything Windows 11 isn't -- and the Microsoft OS we deserve

6 Comments

Microsoft is rolling out Windows 11 25H2

5 Comments

Brits warned of scams ahead of emergency alert test

5 Comments

Why Trust Us



At BetaNews.com, we don't just report the news: We live it. Our team of tech-savvy writers is dedicated to bringing you breaking news, in-depth analysis, and trustworthy reviews across the digital landscape.

BetaNews, your source for breaking tech news, reviews, and in-depth reporting since 1998.

Regional iGaming Content

© 1998-2025 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. About Us - Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy - Sitemap.