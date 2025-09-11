Microsoft releases Windows 11 25H2 ISOs

Windows 11 screen with reflection

The rollout of Windows 11 25H2 is now underway – at least to anyone signed up for the Windows Insider Release Preview channel. When the rollout started, there was disappointment when Microsoft did not have the ISOs for the build ready, saying that they would be coming soon.

But now the company has released the Windows 11 25H2 ISOs which is great news for anyone who likes to keep an offline. It is also extremely useful for people looking to install Windows 11 25H2 on multiple machines – ISOs just make things easier.

As the “final” build of Windows 1125H2 has not been made available to the masses, only Windows Insiders, downloading the ISOs is something that only Windows Insiders can do.

If you head to the Windows 11 25H2 ISO download page, you will find that you are prompted to sign into your account to verify that you are indeed a Windows Insider.

Once you are signed into your account, the ISOs will be made available to you.

Head to the bottom of the page to the Select edition section, and use the drop-down menu to select the Windows 11 Insider Preview (Preview Release Channel) – Build 26200 option.

Hit the Confirm button and wait while Microsoft carries out some verification checks. You can then use the next drop-down menu to choose your language preference before hitting Confirm again.

After another validation check, you will be shown a 64-bit Download button. Click it and the 7.1GB download will start.

You can then use your ISO as normal to create installation media and start the process of installing Windows 11 25H2 on as many systems as you like.

Image credit: rokas91 / depositphotos

