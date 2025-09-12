Microsoft helps out app developers by wiping out Store fees

Microsoft has announced that it is going to allow app developers to publish to the Microsoft Store without having to pay.

The company says that by removing a friction point of requiring a credit card, it is “creating a more inclusive and accessible platform”. More than just taking away registration fees, Microsoft is also offering free hosting, free signing and automatic updates for MSIX packages.

The change is a significant one, and while Microsoft does not say that it is a time-limited offer, it is something that is only available to individual developers. The company says:

We’re excited to share that individual developers can now publish apps to the Microsoft Store without paying any onboarding fees – and this new experience is now globally available in nearly 200 markets worldwide. Developers will no longer need a credit card to get started, removing a key point of friction that has affected many creators around the world. By eliminating these one-time fees, Microsoft is creating a more inclusive and accessible platform that empowers more developers to innovate, share and thrive on the Windows ecosystem.

Microsoft is clearly keen to broaden the pool of developers publishing to the Store rather than just getting more content from existing developers. It is for this reason that the company has changed the onboarding process in a number of ways:

Free registration: No payment required for individual developers – just sign in with a personal Microsoft account and follow the guided, modern UI.

No payment required for individual developers – just sign in with a personal Microsoft account and follow the guided, modern UI. Lightweight ID verification: Quickly verify your identity by scanning a valid government-issued ID and your selfie – supported in all markets worldwide.

Quickly verify your identity by scanning a valid government-issued ID and your selfie – supported in all markets worldwide. Streamlined setup: Auto-filled profile details and instant access to Partner Center once verified, meaning you can go from sign-up to submission in minutes.

The decision to eliminate fees, both upfront and on-going, is one that is going to appeal to many developers – particularly smaller ones. Microsoft says:

Package your app as an MSIX and we’ll host your binary on our infrastructure and pay for the distribution – no need to set up your own CDN. We’ll also sign your app for free to boost trust and security, and Windows delivers updates automatically, so your users always have the latest version without any extra work. These built-in services reduce your overhead and let you focus on building great experiences.

The company also uses the announcement to hype up the Microsoft Store by listing the reasons it thinks developers should get involved:

Massive reach : Over 250 million users visit the Store each month.

: Over 250 million users visit the Store each month. All app types welcome : Publish your Win32 (including .NET WPF and WinForms), UWP, PWA, .NET MAUI or Electron apps to the Microsoft Store – no code changes required.

: Publish your Win32 (including .NET WPF and WinForms), UWP, PWA, .NET MAUI or Electron apps to the Microsoft Store – no code changes required. Trusted distribution : Get discovered through Windows Search, deliver secure installs and reach enterprise customers via Intune.

: Get discovered through Windows Search, deliver secure installs and reach enterprise customers via Intune. Commerce flexibility: Use Microsoft’s commerce platform at low revenue share rates to maximize your profit, while benefiting from its convenience and security. Alternatively, for non-game apps, developers can also bring their own in-app commerce system and keep 100% of the revenue.

More information is available at storedeveloper.microsoft.com.