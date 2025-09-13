Google tests fingerprinting block to boost Chrome Incognito Mode privacy

1 Comment
Chrome logo

Every web browser has a browsing mode designed to be more private; in Chrome, it is Incognito Mode. But while switching to this mode can help with improving privacy at a local level, it is not flawless when it comes to blocking external privacy invasions.

Tackling the problem of websites using invisible images to track visitors who have cookies disabled, Google is currently testing a new method of making Incognito Mode more secure and private.

Currently undergoing testing in the Canary builds of Chrome, Google is working on a feature currently referred to as “blocking canvas readbacks”. When enabled, this option – currently accessible via a hidden flag in Chrome – will prevent sites from using scripts and hidden images to fingerprint and track users across the web when Incognito Mode is used.

As noted by Windows Report, the latest Canary build of Google Chrome includes a flag titled “Enable blocking canvas readbacks in Incognito”.

Found at #enable-block-canvas-readback, the flag has the description:

Enable throwing an exception when the contents of a canvas are read back by a script.

This is a cross-platform feature, so it is something that will benefit people using Chrome on Windows, macOS, Linux, iOS and Android alike.

The feature that looks likely to become native to Chrome is near-identical to the privacy-boosting techniques used by browser extensions such as AdBlock or uBlock Origin. Eliminating the need to have a third-party tool installed to improve privacy is something that will be welcomed by many users.

Given the way Google works, it is hard to say when this privacy-boost will break out of the Canary builds of Chrome and make its way to more people. But – unless the implementation proves to be flawed – feedback for the feature is likely to be positive so Google will be compelled to work quickly to bring it to more people.

Is this a feature you will use? Are you happy to see that Google is taking steps to improve security and privacy?

Image credit: Juan RoballoDreamstime.com

Tags: , , , , ,
1 Comment
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Google tests fingerprinting block to boost Chrome Incognito Mode privacy

Mastodon to roll out post quoting with powerful protection options

Microsoft unbundles Teams from Office 365 to avoid EU fine

Microsoft helps out app developers by wiping out Store fees

How ‘confidential computing’ can add trust to AI [Q&A]

Forget Tiny11, Nano11 takes Windows 11 debloating to the next level

There are at least two problems with the Apple AirPods Pro 3

Most Commented Stories

This updated Windows 11 clone is Linux underneath and makes your old PC run faster -- get it now

17 Comments

Forget Windows 11, Windows 12.2 is the 'next evolution' of Microsoft's OS

17 Comments

As Windows 10 reaches end of life, Windows 11 is LOSING market share

12 Comments

The brilliant Windows 12 is everything Windows 11 isn't -- and the Microsoft OS we deserve

11 Comments

Why using a VPN is becoming more important than ever

8 Comments

Age verification laws are killing web traffic

8 Comments

Microsoft is rolling out Windows 11 25H2

5 Comments

Brits warned of scams ahead of emergency alert test

5 Comments

Why Trust Us



At BetaNews.com, we don't just report the news: We live it. Our team of tech-savvy writers is dedicated to bringing you breaking news, in-depth analysis, and trustworthy reviews across the digital landscape.

BetaNews, your source for breaking tech news, reviews, and in-depth reporting since 1998.

© 1998-2025 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. About Us - Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy - Sitemap.