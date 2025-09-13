HitPaw launches FotorPea 5 and VikPea 5, bringing AI smarts to its photo and video editors

HitPaw has rolled out major updates to FotorPea and VikPea. The updated photo editing tool, FotorPea 5.0.0, introduces a new feature called AI Replace, which lets users modify images with plain text instructions. This can be used to switch backgrounds, adjust hairstyles or clothing, make corrections directly within selected areas, and so on.

The face restoration system has been tweaked in this new release, with the CodeFormer model producing details closer to natural facial features.

The update also expands the AI painting module, adding prompt suggestions and associative sets to streamline image generation.

Editing and enhancement have been combined, removing the need to switch tools mid-project. Colorization models have been updated, and face detection can be fine-tuned, allowing for more precise restoration work.

FotorPea 5.0.0 also introduces a new commercial upgrade policy. Users who are three major versions behind will need to pay for an upgrade to continue using the software for commercial purposes.

The software is available for both Windows and macOS, with plans beginning at $22.39 per month, with a free trial available.

VikPea 5

HitPaw’s new video editor, VikPea 5.0.0, focuses on restoration and enhancement. The update includes a UHD Restoration Model aimed at videos 720P and above. This improves sharpness, detail, and face repair compared with earlier models.

HitPaw has also introduced a category of professional models. These include Denoise, for low-light or grainy footage, Decompression for repairing videos degraded by repeated online sharing, and Sharpen, which boosts clarity at edges and fine details.

A new AI Colorist Model offers frame-by-frame analysis to colorize black-and-white videos. By stabilizing hues across moving objects, it promises better continuity across scenes. This can be used for fixing archival films and old family recordings.

The update also improves watermark removal with a point-select mode for targeted masking. Subtitles, semi-transparent watermarks, and logos are now handled more effectively.

Both the Colorist Model and watermark removal functions also support full cloud-based export.

VikPea 5.0.0 is available for Windows and macOS, with subscriptions starting at $43.19 per month. As with FotorPea 5.0.0, a free trial is available.

What do you think about HitPaw’s latest updates to FotorPea and VikPea? Let us know in the comments.