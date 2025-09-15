LG expands xboom Buds lineup with Buds Plus and Buds Lite tuned by will.i.am

LG has added two new models to its xboom Buds line of wireless earbuds. Alongside the original Buds, the new additions are Buds Plus and Buds Lite (no relation to the beer).

Built around lightweight graphene drivers, the entire xboom Buds range is designed to produce clear, detailed sound with strong bass and minimal distortion.

All versions support Bluetooth 5.4, along with Multi-Point and Multi-Pairing, Google Fast Pair, and Swift Pairing, making it easier to switch between devices.

Ergonomic in-ear designs with multiple tip sizes are included across the board.

Each model promises extended listening time, with up to 10 hours of playback and 30 hours using the charging case.

xboom Buds Lite

Buds Lite stretch that further, with 11.5 hours on a single charge and 35 hours when paired with the case.

LG says Buds Lite offer a simpler approach while maintaining audio quality. They use the same graphene drivers but come with Mild ANC and four customizable EQ modes, giving users the option to tailor sound to their preferences.

Buds Plus are the premium option in the family. They include Adaptive EQ, which monitors how the earbuds are worn and automatically adjusts the sound to maintain balance and clarity.

There’s a triple microphone system for clearer calls and stronger noise cancellation.

The Buds Plus case also integrates LG’s UVnano cleaning feature, which the company says eliminates 99.9 percent of bacteria on the ear gels and speaker mesh while charging.

Additional features include Plug & Wireless, which turns the case into a Bluetooth transmitter for devices like gym equipment or in-flight screens, as well as Auracast support for synchronized audio across multiple devices.

The case also supports wireless charging.

The sound profile across the xboom Buds family has been tuned with input from musician will.i.am.

Lee Jeong-seok, head of LG’s Media Entertainment Solution Company’s audio business division, said, “Sound has always been part of LG's identity, beginning with the first radio made in Korea and evolving into today's wireless audio innovations. With xboom Buds Plus and Buds Lite expanding the xboom Buds lineup, we are honoring that legacy by making immersive, high-quality audio experiences available to more people, regardless of their lifestyle or listening preferences.”

Pricing and availability for Buds Plus and Buds Lite in the US will be announced at a later date.

