Microsoft is giving Windows 11 users an internet speed test tool

Windows 11 internet speed test

There are plenty of internet speed test tools you can access from your browser, but it looks as though Microsoft is playing with the idea of adding one straight into Windows 11.

If the idea of an internet speed test tool being integrated into Windows 11 interests you, you should perhaps keep your expectation low. Early signs are that this is not an integrated speed tester as such, but a shortcut. Still, it is a useful feature, and making speed testing more accessible is very welcome.

Accessible from both the taskbar and Wi-Fi settings, a “Perform speed test” option has been spotted in the context menu that is also home to the “Diagnose network problems” and “Network and Internet settings” entries.

PhantomOfEarth posting on X, saying: “The network icon in the system tray's context menu and the Wi-Fi quick settings page in Windows 11 are getting buttons to let you quickly run a network speed test”.

The devil, however, is in the detail.

The additional information that this “Takes you to Bing to do the speed test” will be off-putting to many people. While it is understandable that Microsoft wants to push its own products, the company does not seem to be able to learn from history – and lawsuits – that people like choice.

Now, as this is something that is only available in preview builds of Windows 11, it is clearly not finished yet. The look and feel could well change. Customization options could be introduced. Users may be given the option to add alternative speed testers to a list and check with each of them.

What is good to see, however, is that even though Microsoft is using Bing’s own speed test tool, it does launch it I the default browser. In the past it would have not been the tiniest bit surprising to see users being forced into using Edge as well.

Microsoft is giving Windows 11 users an internet speed test tool

