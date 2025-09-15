Parents struggle to keep pace as teens face rising risks from cyberbullying and deepfakes

McAfee has released new research on kids’ online safety, showing that cyberbullying and AI-manipulated content are the issues parents worry about the most. The study found that more than one in five children have already faced online threats, with risks rising during middle school years and peaking around the age of 13.

The survey reveals just how widespread these experiences have become. Cyberbullying and harassment were reported by 43 percent of parents whose children had been targeted, with girls affected at higher rates than boys.

SEE ALSO: Children as young as seven linked to school cyber breaches, with over half of education attacks carried out by pupils

Among girls aged 13 to 15, 62 percent experienced bullying online, compared with 52 percent of boys in the same age bracket.

Another area of concern is inappropriate contact, cited by 28 percent of parents. More than one in three kids between 13 and 15 were reported to have experienced such contact, with girls again experiencing this more than boys.

Nearly one in five children were affected by deepfake or nudify misuse, and among girls 13 to 15, that number doubled to 38 percent.

Blackmail or sextortion was reported in 25 percent of cases, particularly affecting older boys, with more than half aged 16 to 18 experiencing it.

Gaming scams or manipulation were common as well, with 43 percent of targeted boys aged 13 to 15 reporting exploitation.

The research also found parents faced difficulty keeping pace with the digital world. Nearly half admitted that their children know more about technology than they do, and 42 percent said they struggle to keep up with emerging risks.

Just 34 percent of parents felt confident that their child could reliably identify what was real versus what was fake online.

The study found that although 95 percent of parents said they discussed online safety with their children, only about one third checked their offspring’s devices daily. The numbers off fall sharply in the teenage years, which is when complex risks were most likely to appear.

Cyberbullying

Online threats, like cyberbullying, often spill into real life, with 42 percent of parents saying their children experienced anxiety, embarrassment, or feeling unsafe after an online incident.

About 37 percent said online problems spilled into friendships or school life, while 31 percent said their child avoided technology after a negative experience. One in four parents turned to therapy or counseling for support.

The research, conducted in August 2025, surveyed more than 4,000 parents across several countries, including the US, UK, France, Germany, Australia, Japan, and India.

What do you think about parents’ growing concerns around online safety for kids? Let us know in the comments.

Image Credit: focuspocusltd / depositphotos.com