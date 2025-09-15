Skills crisis forces risky security shortcuts

A growing cybersecurity skills crisis is forcing 64 percent of the organizations across Europe the Middle East and Africa to take risky shortcuts and temporary fixes to meet security demands.

Research from Insight Enterprises shows only 24 percent of IT decision-makers across EMEA say they have sufficient in-house cyber skills to keep pace with evolving threats. These shortages are delaying key initiatives (57 percent) and leaving more than half (57 percent) struggling to meet compliance requirements.

Across the region 68 percent of IT leaders cite the high cost of hiring and training as a major barrier, while 65 percent point to a lack of qualified candidates in the market. But the research shows that the cyber skills gap is not confined to technical roles; it spans operations, leadership, and compliance functions. This shortage is undermining both day-to-day resilience and long-term strategic planning.

“The answer isn’t simply more hires or more tools,” says Adrian Gregory, EMEA president at Insight. “What’s needed is a fundamental shift in how organizations think about security, from reactive defense to proactive design.”

In the UK 67 percent of organizations report a cybersecurity skills shortage, with over half (56 percent) describing the impact as ‘severe’ or ‘significant.’ 50 percent cite gaps in strategic skills such as governance, planning, and risk assessment.

“The organizations that will lead in the next era,” Gregory adds, “are those that align strategic talent with intelligent technology and trusted partnerships. It’s this blend that builds the resilience required to grow, adapt, and stay ahead.”

You can get the full report from the Insight site.

Image credit: Napong Rattanaraktiya/Dreamstime.com

