WhatsApp threaded messages make for easier reading

No Comments
WhatsApp threaded messages

WhatsApp is a near-ubiquitous messaging app used and loved by millions of people globally. Its popularity does not mean, however, that it is perfect – there are many areas in which there is room for improvement.

Thankfully, WhatsApp developers are not inclined to rest on their laurels and add features, make changes and improvements, and respond to feedback with speed and frequency that puts other dev teams to shame. The latest addition is a welcome one: threaded messaging.

While threaded messaging – or threaded replies to be more precise – is currently only available in the beta versions of the WhatsApp app for Android and iOS, things tend to move pretty quickly when new features are released. As such, it is fairly safe to assume that this is something that will make its way to all users before very long.

The ability to reply to messages in a thread rather than one never-ending string of posts is something that is common to message boards, messaging apps and more, and it is a little surprising that such an obviously useful feature has taken so long to make its way to WhatsApp.

WABetaInfo noted the arrival in the Android beta first of all, saying:

The WhatsApp beta for Android 2.25.25.7 update allows some beta testers to explore a redesigned reply system where each response creates a dedicated thread under the original message, keeping related replies neatly grouped together. Users can tap a new reply indicator within the message bubble to view all responses in the thread and add new ones, with follow-up replies allowing responses to specific replies for added clarity. This system makes it easier to track discussions in busy group chats by separating topics and maintaining context without cluttering the main chat. Threads also provide a chronological view of replies, helping others catch up quickly without scrolling through the entire conversation.

The iOS version of the app has very much the same feature:

The WhatsApp beta for iOS 25.25.10.70 update introduces the same threaded reply system available in the Android app. Replies in the thread are displayed chronologically, and users can either respond to the latest message or post a "follow-up reply" to a specific response, keeping context clear in busy conversations. Threads help users focus on one discussion without losing track in the main chat, making it easier to catch up and collaborate, especially in large groups. It's worth noting that this feature only applies to new messages, but threads are generated locally, so recipients don't need the update enabled to see organized replies.

Threaded replies address problems that are particularly apparent in larger chat groups and makes it much easier – and far less distracting – to keep track of responses to a particular message.

What do you think of the way in which WhatsApp has implemented this much-needed feature?

Tags: , , , ,
No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

WhatsApp threaded messages make for easier reading

Skills crisis forces risky security shortcuts

Microsoft starts the 30-day death clock for Windows 10

Microsoft is ready to badger Microsoft 365 subscribers to renew via a full screen nag

Business leaders fear Gen Z employees may leak company secrets for likes and lols

HitPaw launches FotorPea 5 and VikPea 5, bringing AI smarts to its photo and video editors

Google tests fingerprinting block to boost Chrome Incognito Mode privacy

Most Commented Stories

This updated Windows 11 clone is Linux underneath and makes your old PC run faster -- get it now

17 Comments

Forget Windows 11, Windows 12.2 is the 'next evolution' of Microsoft's OS

17 Comments

As Windows 10 reaches end of life, Windows 11 is LOSING market share

12 Comments

The brilliant Windows 12 is everything Windows 11 isn't -- and the Microsoft OS we deserve

11 Comments

Age verification laws are killing web traffic

9 Comments

Why using a VPN is becoming more important than ever

8 Comments

Forget Tiny11, Nano11 takes Windows 11 debloating to the next level

8 Comments

Microsoft is rolling out Windows 11 25H2

5 Comments

Why Trust Us



At BetaNews.com, we don't just report the news: We live it. Our team of tech-savvy writers is dedicated to bringing you breaking news, in-depth analysis, and trustworthy reviews across the digital landscape.

BetaNews, your source for breaking tech news, reviews, and in-depth reporting since 1998.

© 1998-2025 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. About Us - Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy - Sitemap.