WhatsApp threaded messages make for easier reading

WhatsApp is a near-ubiquitous messaging app used and loved by millions of people globally. Its popularity does not mean, however, that it is perfect – there are many areas in which there is room for improvement.

Thankfully, WhatsApp developers are not inclined to rest on their laurels and add features, make changes and improvements, and respond to feedback with speed and frequency that puts other dev teams to shame. The latest addition is a welcome one: threaded messaging.

While threaded messaging – or threaded replies to be more precise – is currently only available in the beta versions of the WhatsApp app for Android and iOS, things tend to move pretty quickly when new features are released. As such, it is fairly safe to assume that this is something that will make its way to all users before very long.

The ability to reply to messages in a thread rather than one never-ending string of posts is something that is common to message boards, messaging apps and more, and it is a little surprising that such an obviously useful feature has taken so long to make its way to WhatsApp.

WABetaInfo noted the arrival in the Android beta first of all, saying:

The WhatsApp beta for Android 2.25.25.7 update allows some beta testers to explore a redesigned reply system where each response creates a dedicated thread under the original message, keeping related replies neatly grouped together. Users can tap a new reply indicator within the message bubble to view all responses in the thread and add new ones, with follow-up replies allowing responses to specific replies for added clarity. This system makes it easier to track discussions in busy group chats by separating topics and maintaining context without cluttering the main chat. Threads also provide a chronological view of replies, helping others catch up quickly without scrolling through the entire conversation.

The iOS version of the app has very much the same feature:

The WhatsApp beta for iOS 25.25.10.70 update introduces the same threaded reply system available in the Android app. Replies in the thread are displayed chronologically, and users can either respond to the latest message or post a "follow-up reply" to a specific response, keeping context clear in busy conversations. Threads help users focus on one discussion without losing track in the main chat, making it easier to catch up and collaborate, especially in large groups. It's worth noting that this feature only applies to new messages, but threads are generated locally, so recipients don't need the update enabled to see organized replies.

Threaded replies address problems that are particularly apparent in larger chat groups and makes it much easier – and far less distracting – to keep track of responses to a particular message.

What do you think of the way in which WhatsApp has implemented this much-needed feature?