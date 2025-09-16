Amazon announces Prime Big Deal Days event for October with savings on electronics and holiday gifts

Can’t wait for Black Friday? Amazon is getting in ahead of the global sales event with its own two-day Prime Big Deal Days savings bonanza on October 7 and 8. The event will be exclusive to Prime members and is timed to mark the start of the holiday shopping season. There will be discounts over a wide range of categories, including electronics and connected devices.

Members can expect savings on televisions, audio equipment, and appliances from brands including Samsung, LG, Sonos, Dyson, and Shark.

SEE ALSO: Forget Tiny11, Nano11 takes Windows 11 debloating to the next level

As always with Prime days, Amazon’s own products also feature prominently, with discounts promised on Echo speakers, Kindle bundles, Ring devices, and gaming accessories.

Kindle books will be discounted as well, with select titles reduced by up to 80 percent, and eligible members can receive a trial period of Kindle Unlimited.

Beyond tech, the event will extend to clothing, seasonal décor, and toys.

Prime Big Deal Days deals

"Prime Big Deal Days kicks off the holiday shopping season with exclusive deals for Prime members on must-have items and popular gifts," said Carmen Nestares, vice president of North America Marketing and Prime Tech. "We're excited to help Prime members save money this year with some of Amazon's best deals of the season so far, including amazing deals on an expanded selection of Holiday Amazon Exclusive items. With Prime Big Deal Days, members can check off their holiday lists early and make the most of their holiday budget."

Additional membership perks are also tied to the event. Prime members will have early access to the film Wicked: For Good, as well as bonus cash back opportunities for Prime Visa and Prime Store Card holders.

Discounts on fuel at select gas stations and free meal offers through Grubhub+ are also being promoted.

Prime Big Deal Days will run in more than 15 countries, including the US, UK, Canada, Germany, and Japan. For the first time, the event will also take place in Colombia, Ireland, and Mexico.

What do you think about Amazon’s plans for Prime Big Deal Days this October? Let us know in the comments.