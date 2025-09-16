‘I didn’t touch anything’ and other ways to annoy your IT team

To mark today’s IT Pro Day today, SolarWinds, has released some new global survey data looking at what winds up IT professionals. Plus, what the IT team want in return for keeping our lives running smoothly.

Based on a survey of over 400 global IT professionals it shows that the biggest triggers, cited by 19 percent are hearing the dread phrases, “I didn’t touch anything” or “You’re good with computers, right?” These are closely followed by the classic, “The Wi-Fi’s broken” (18 percent).

Nearly a third (31 percent) say that ‘AI’ is the buzzword most likely to make them want to throw their monitor out the window, followed by ‘digital transformation’ (15 percent) and ‘seamless integration’ (13 percent). Guilty as charged here at BetaNews on a couple of those we’re afraid, we’ll look out for falling monitors!

The behavior of other staff is also a problem. Almost a third (31 percent) of IT professionals say people only notice them when something explodes, while 28 percent wish colleagues understood they’re juggling requests from every department, not just theirs.

Sascha Giese, tech evangelist at SolarWinds, says:

Every day, IT professionals keep networks secure, services running, and hybrid work alive. But it’s often without fanfare and usually without thanks. Instead, they’re constantly bombarded with frustrating jargon, unrealistic demands, and phrases that make their blood boil. While there may be no cure for corporate buzzwords, and no such thing as an unlimited IT budget, there’s still plenty non-IT staff can do to make life easier for our misunderstood and underappreciated IT teams. A little patience goes a long way, and a simple ‘thank you’ might just be the easiest fix you give them all year.

So, how can you make your IT team happier? While 65 percent say they’d love an unlimited IT budget -- everyone can dream -- more than half (51 percent) say that a simple, heartfelt ‘thank you’ would go a long way. Another 37 percent would settle for a public apology from non-IT staff.

You can read more on the SolarWinds site.

Image credit: Sebastian Herrmann/Unsplash