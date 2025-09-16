‘I didn’t touch anything’ and other ways to annoy your IT team

No Comments
Angry computer user

To mark today’s IT Pro Day today, SolarWinds, has released some new global survey data looking at what winds up IT professionals. Plus, what the IT team want in return for keeping our lives running smoothly.

Based on a survey of over 400 global IT professionals it shows that the biggest triggers, cited by 19 percent are hearing the dread phrases, “I didn’t touch anything” or “You’re good with computers, right?” These are closely followed by the classic, “The Wi-Fi’s broken” (18 percent).

Nearly a third (31 percent) say that ‘AI’ is the buzzword most likely to make them want to throw their monitor out the window, followed by ‘digital transformation’ (15 percent) and ‘seamless integration’ (13 percent). Guilty as charged here at BetaNews on a couple of those we’re afraid, we’ll look out for falling monitors!

The behavior of other staff is also a problem. Almost a third (31 percent) of IT professionals say people only notice them when something explodes, while 28 percent wish colleagues understood they’re juggling requests from every department, not just theirs.

Sascha Giese, tech evangelist at SolarWinds, says:

Every day, IT professionals keep networks secure, services running, and hybrid work alive. But it’s often without fanfare and usually without thanks. Instead, they’re constantly bombarded with frustrating jargon, unrealistic demands, and phrases that make their blood boil. 

While there may be no cure for corporate buzzwords, and no such thing as an unlimited IT budget, there’s still plenty non-IT staff can do to make life easier for our misunderstood and underappreciated IT teams. A little patience goes a long way, and a simple ‘thank you’ might just be the easiest fix you give them all year.

So, how can you make your IT team happier? While 65 percent say they’d love an unlimited IT budget -- everyone can dream -- more than half (51 percent) say that a simple, heartfelt ‘thank you’ would go a long way. Another 37 percent would settle for a public apology from non-IT staff.

You can read more on the SolarWinds site.

Image credit: Sebastian Herrmann/Unsplash

Tags: , , ,
No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

‘I didn’t touch anything’ and other ways to annoy your IT team

New AI-powered code intelligence platform speeds up modernization efforts

MiniTool Partition Wizard 13 arrives with smarter data recovery and a clearer high-DPI display -- download it now

Amazon announces Prime Big Deal Days event for October with savings on electronics and holiday gifts

PayPal Links are personalized links for sending and receiving money and cryptocurrency

Microsoft is bringing keyboard backlight controls to Settings in Windows 11

Spotify gives free users more control over their music listening

Most Commented Stories

This updated Windows 11 clone is Linux underneath and makes your old PC run faster -- get it now

17 Comments

Forget Windows 11, Windows 12.2 is the 'next evolution' of Microsoft's OS

17 Comments

As Windows 10 reaches end of life, Windows 11 is LOSING market share

13 Comments

The brilliant Windows 12 is everything Windows 11 isn't -- and the Microsoft OS we deserve

11 Comments

Age verification laws are killing web traffic

9 Comments

Forget Tiny11, Nano11 takes Windows 11 debloating to the next level

9 Comments

Why using a VPN is becoming more important than ever

8 Comments

Microsoft is rolling out Windows 11 25H2

5 Comments

Why Trust Us



At BetaNews.com, we don't just report the news: We live it. Our team of tech-savvy writers is dedicated to bringing you breaking news, in-depth analysis, and trustworthy reviews across the digital landscape.

BetaNews, your source for breaking tech news, reviews, and in-depth reporting since 1998.

© 1998-2025 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. About Us - Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy - Sitemap.