Microsoft is bringing keyboard backlight controls to Settings in Windows 11

Whether you are using Windows 11 on a desktop PC or a laptop, keyboard backlighting can be extraordinarily useful... or a huge annoyance. We are talking about standard lighting up of keys here, not RGB craziness, by the way.

When using a keyboard in the dark or low light, the right amount of backlighting can be a boon. But just what is the correct backlighting level is not only a matter of personal taste, but also something that is extremely circumstantial. Microsoft is about to make it much quicker and easier to adjust lighting levels so you can adapt to ambient lighting changes.

We hear what you are saying. Yes, there are a lot of keyboards with backlighting that have ambient light sensors to enable them to change lighting levels automatically. But if you have ever used such a keyboard, you will be only too aware that these sensors can be temperamental, and it is far from uncommon to find that automatic changes are not necessarily what you’d like.

If things are not to your liking you can navigate through the often-horrific software that came with your keyboard, or you can try to remember what key combination is needed to make the necessary changes to backlighting settings. And of course you can’t remember the keyboard shortcut – you only need it when you are stressed, busy focused on doing something else, and such trivia slips from your mind.

And this is why Microsoft's decision to help out is so welcome. The company is working on adding keyboard backlighting controls to the Settings app, so they are never more than a few clicks away.

Once again, it is the ever informed PhantomOfEarth who shares the news, saying:

A keyboard settings page is being added to Bluetooth & devices. Will house keyboard backlight and keyboard character repeat options (latter migrated from Control Panel). pic.twitter.com/bFgHzeT0m1 — phantomofearth 🌳 (@phantomofearth) September 13, 2025

At the moment it is not clear just what these settings and controls will look like, but the ability to tweak such settings from within Windows is long overdue.