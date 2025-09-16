MiniTool Partition Wizard 13 arrives with smarter data recovery and a clearer high-DPI display -- download it now

MiniTool has released version 13 of its free Windows partitioning solution, Partition Wizard. The new iteration introduces updates to the data recovery tools and visual improvements for users on high-DPI displays (which is most of us these days).

The software is designed for managing large hard drives and SSDs, including resizing, copying, and converting partitions.

Partition management has long been part of Windows, but MiniTool Partition Wizard, available in free and paid editions, offers additional flexibility. It allows partitions to be resized, moved, extended, and split even when unmovable files are present.

Other features include copying entire disks, switching partitions between primary and logical formats, aligning partitions, hiding them, or changing serial numbers.

The tool also provides secure partition wiping to remove data thoroughly.

Beyond basic functions, the program can perform conversions such as NTFS to FAT and GPT to MBR. It can handle volumes on dynamic disks and includes recovery options for lost or deleted partitions.

Some operations may require a restart, and there’s a bootable version available for situations where Windows can’t -- or won’t -- load.

New in MiniTool Partition Wizard 13

The version 13 update focuses on data recovery. Video thumbnails are now included in scan results, with thumbnail view set as the default under the Type tab.

File type classification has been improved for formats like VOB, MOV, and M4V, and issues with file previews, folder highlighting, and type view inconsistencies have been fixed.

Scanning and recovery processes have also been made clearer and more intuitive. Overall performance of the recovery feature has been tweaked to make it better.

Display clarity has been improved on high-DPI monitors, with sharper text and interface elements.

MiniTool Partition Wizard is available in multiple editions. The free version provides partition resizing and copying functions, while the Pro edition, priced at $59 a year, includes additional features such as partition merging and cluster size adjustments.

There are also Pro Platinum and Pro Ultimate versions, available at $109 a year and a $159 (perpetual license) respectively.

What do you think about the new features in MiniTool Partition Wizard 13? Let us know in the comments.