New AI-powered code intelligence platform speeds up modernization efforts

AI robot developer

Today’s enterprises are often stuck with legacy code that hampers attempts at modernization, maintenance and more.

To address this CoreStory is launching an AI-driven code intelligence platform that uncovers the fundamental insights in code to accelerate software modernization efforts quickly, efficiently and with greater confidence.

“Across all industries, organizations are looking to digitally transform their infrastructure but are quickly finding out that they lack the historical knowledge or context.”, says Mike Lambert, CoreStory COO. “CoreStory is removing these barriers with an AI-driven code intelligence platform. Within days, rather than months, we uncover the original business requirements hidden in the code and then provide architectural and code insights for modernization. CoreStory turns legacy code into a strategic asset so enterprises can understand it at every level.”

CoreStory’s AI-driven code intelligence platform can review 100,000 lines of code in minutes. It then builds a structured understanding of existing systems -- capturing business rules, system relationships and developer intent.

Analysis of the code provided in an intelligence model, allows for the successful execution of app modernization projects. It also allows developers to navigate the code base more easily for fast, efficient maintenance of legacy code bases. This can help with productivity and onboarding too as it can provide new developers with the intelligence models to streamline governance and integrate with existing coding tools to increase output quality.

In addition it creates an intelligence model for AI-generated code to understand how it works, and help avoid future black box problems.

“Traditionally, modernization projects were conducted by experts who reviewed the code line-by-line, which typically takes 18 months or longer,” says Anand Kulkarni, founder and CEO of CoreStory. “Our AI-based approach allows these companies to rethink the requirements in the code and applications, adding in more functionality and features. CoreStory lowers the barriers to entry and provides enterprises with radical savings.”

You can find out more and arrange a demonstration on the CoreStory site.

Image credit: Aleksandar Ilic/Dreamstime.com

