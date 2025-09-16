O&O Defrag 30 Pro arrives with new features for faster Windows performance

O&O Software has released O&O Defrag 30 Pro, the latest version of its premium Windows optimization software. The new iteration introduces Boot-Time Optimization and an improved IntensiveOptimize feature, along with a redesigned interface that simplifies setup and makes background optimization tasks easier to manage.

The new Boot-Time Optimization allows files to be optimized before Windows even starts for a more complete process.

IntensiveOptimize has also improved to integrate seamlessly with other tools in the suite. Combined with the updated interface, O&O Defrag 30 Pro now lets users activate automatic optimization in the background with a single click.

O&O Defrag remains focused on improving PC performance. By reorganizing fragmented files, it can reduce access times and help older systems run faster, sometimes delaying the need for new hardware.

The software also includes O&O StartupManager, which provides a clearer view of apps that launch at startup and their impact on boot times, making it possible to give your system startup a little speed boost.

Another feature, O&O VisualDisk, reveals the impact of defragmentation on future write operations on hard drives and SSDs, helping to extend drive lifespan while also boosting performance.

The program includes dedicated optimization methods for SSDs, such as SOLID/Quick for light maintenance and SOLID/Complete for deeper processing.

O&O Defrag 30 Pro on ARM

O&O Defrag 30 Pro now supports ARM-based systems. Other updates include Windows Compact OS support for freeing up storage space, a faster installation process, TRIM support for SSDs, and nine optimization methods for various different scenarios.

The software cleverly adapts to different usage patterns. On notebooks, it pauses while running on battery to conserve power, while high-performance users can configure it to pause during demanding tasks like video editing.

Users can also defragment multiple drives at once or focus on individual files and folders when needed.

O&O Defrag 30 Pro is available now, priced at $29.95 (reduced from $49.95) for one PC, or $49.95 (reduced from $99) for five.

What do you think about the new features in O&O Defrag 30 Pro? Let us know in the comments.