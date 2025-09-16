O&O Defrag 30 Pro arrives with new features for faster Windows performance

No Comments
O&O Defrag 30 Pro

O&O Software has released O&O Defrag 30 Pro, the latest version of its premium Windows optimization software. The new iteration introduces Boot-Time Optimization and an improved IntensiveOptimize feature, along with a redesigned interface that simplifies setup and makes background optimization tasks easier to manage.

The new Boot-Time Optimization allows files to be optimized before Windows even starts for a more complete process.

SEE ALSO: MiniTool Partition Wizard 13 arrives with smarter data recovery and a clearer high-DPI display -- download it now

IntensiveOptimize has also improved to integrate seamlessly with other tools in the suite. Combined with the updated interface, O&O Defrag 30 Pro now lets users activate automatic optimization in the background with a single click.

O&O Defrag remains focused on improving PC performance. By reorganizing fragmented files, it can reduce access times and help older systems run faster, sometimes delaying the need for new hardware.

The software also includes O&O StartupManager, which provides a clearer view of apps that launch at startup and their impact on boot times, making it possible to give your system startup a little speed boost.

Another feature, O&O VisualDisk, reveals the impact of defragmentation on future write operations on hard drives and SSDs, helping to extend drive lifespan while also boosting performance.

The program includes dedicated optimization methods for SSDs, such as SOLID/Quick for light maintenance and SOLID/Complete for deeper processing.

O&O Defrag 30 Pro on ARM

O&O Defrag 30 Pro now supports ARM-based systems. Other updates include Windows Compact OS support for freeing up storage space, a faster installation process, TRIM support for SSDs, and nine optimization methods for various different scenarios.

The software cleverly adapts to different usage patterns. On notebooks, it pauses while running on battery to conserve power, while high-performance users can configure it to pause during demanding tasks like video editing.

Users can also defragment multiple drives at once or focus on individual files and folders when needed.

O&O Defrag 30 Pro is available now, priced at $29.95 (reduced from $49.95) for one PC, or $49.95 (reduced from $99) for five.

What do you think about the new features in O&O Defrag 30 Pro? Let us know in the comments.

Tags: , , ,
No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

O&O Defrag 30 Pro arrives with new features for faster Windows performance

Younger generations embrace the mainframe

Roku introduces a portable projector designed for indoor and outdoor use

‘I didn’t touch anything’ and other ways to annoy your IT team

New AI-powered code intelligence platform speeds up modernization efforts

MiniTool Partition Wizard 13 arrives with smarter data recovery and a clearer high-DPI display -- download it now

Amazon announces Prime Big Deal Days event for October with savings on electronics and holiday gifts

Most Commented Stories

This updated Windows 11 clone is Linux underneath and makes your old PC run faster -- get it now

17 Comments

Forget Windows 11, Windows 12.2 is the 'next evolution' of Microsoft's OS

17 Comments

As Windows 10 reaches end of life, Windows 11 is LOSING market share

13 Comments

The brilliant Windows 12 is everything Windows 11 isn't -- and the Microsoft OS we deserve

11 Comments

Age verification laws are killing web traffic

9 Comments

Forget Tiny11, Nano11 takes Windows 11 debloating to the next level

9 Comments

Why using a VPN is becoming more important than ever

8 Comments

Microsoft is rolling out Windows 11 25H2

5 Comments

Why Trust Us



At BetaNews.com, we don't just report the news: We live it. Our team of tech-savvy writers is dedicated to bringing you breaking news, in-depth analysis, and trustworthy reviews across the digital landscape.

BetaNews, your source for breaking tech news, reviews, and in-depth reporting since 1998.

© 1998-2025 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. About Us - Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy - Sitemap.