Roku introduces a portable projector designed for indoor and outdoor use

Popular streaming platform Roku has launched a new smart projector. The Aurzen Roku TV Smart Projector D1R Cube is designed for both indoor and outdoor use.

The device offers projection sizes ranging from 40 to 150 inches, making it suitable for movie nights, sports gatherings, or casual streaming sessions. Features such as auto focus and auto keystone correction are included and there’s a single Roku remote to keep controls straightforward.

SEE ALSO: Dolby Vision 2 could make dark TV scenes finally watchable

Tom McFarland, Vice President of Roku TV, said, “Whether you’re camping, grilling, or setting up a home theater, projectors have always promised a big-screen experience, but they often lacked the simplicity and smart connectivity that today’s viewers expect. The Aurzen Roku TV Smart Projector changes that -- combining Roku’s award-winning OS with effortless setup and access to thousands of movies, TV shows, and live channels.”

Roku’s familiar software is central to the projector, offering the same personalized home screen and interface that Roku TV users will be used to.

With access to thousands of apps, Roku Originals, and over 500 live channels, it extends the company’s streaming platform beyond traditional televisions.

Roku app

The projector also works with the Roku mobile app, supporting voice controls, remote functionality, and Bluetooth private listening.

The unit comes with dual 5W speakers built in, but also offers wireless connections to Roku speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers, so users can build out a fuller home theater system without wires.

The projector is also compatible with Apple AirPlay, allowing direct streaming from iPhones, iPads, and Macs.

Connectivity options cover WiFi on both 2.4GHz and 5GHz bands, Bluetooth 5.2, HDMI, USB, and a 3.5mm audio output.

Brightness is rated at 330 ANSI lumens, with support for 1080p Full HD resolution.

While not designed to compete with higher-end projectors in terms of maximum brightness or 4K capabilities, it could be a decent option for users looking for a balance between portability, ease of use, and smart features.

The Aurzen Roku TV Smart Projector D1R Cube is available now in the U.S. through Amazon.com priced at $249.99.

What do you think about Roku entering the projector market with the D1R Cube? Let us know in the comments.