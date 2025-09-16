Younger generations embrace the mainframe

Large enterprises have always relied on mainframe computing but with the rise of technologies like the cloud and AI many have predicted that those days are numbered.

Software solutions company BMC has released the results of its 20th annual BMC mainframe survey, which finds that in fact positive perception of the mainframe has reached an all-time high of 97 percent, highlighting that the mainframe remains a vibrant and growing platform.

The survey of more than 1,000 mainframe practitioners and stakeholders globally highlights a shift in the mainframe workforce, with a combined 66 percent of survey respondents identifying as millennial or Gen Z -- an increase from 37 percent in 2018.

This new generation of professionals is driving a modernization agenda for the mainframe, with younger practitioners more likely to say the platform will grow and attract new workloads.

“The mainframe has always been the backbone of the enterprise, but what we’re seeing now is a redefinition of its role to fit modern mainframe optimization practices,” says Steven Dickens, CEO and principal analyst of HyperFRAME Research. “With a digitally native workforce, the rise of cloud and AI-driven workflows, and the emergence of AIOps as a top priority, the mainframe is no longer just about stability -- it’s about fueling innovation and driving competitive advantage.”

Compliance and security are still a top priority overall, but AIOps, automation, and modernization are gaining ground. AIOps has overtaken other areas to solidify its status as a top three priority for IT operations teams in 2025. To manage AIOps complexity, 53 percent say they are implementing generative AI.

A majority of respondents (65 percent) are already using generative AI with the mainframe, and in total,74 percent consider it critical to their mainframe strategy over the next two years. Respondents show a growing willingness to use AI not just for alerts but to recommend and even complete actions autonomously, signaling a new level of trust in intelligent automation. For example, in determining what data to back up and when, while 24 percent of respondents still want AI to simply alert them when action is needed, a combined 67 percent are open to AI making recommendations or completing the task automatically.

As you might expect 96 percent of financial services respondents have a positive view of the platform. 53 percent see it as a launchpad for new workloads, while 43 percent expect steady, organic growth from their core systems, underscoring the platform’s strength both for innovation and for sustaining critical operations for financial services firms. Mainframe MIPS growth is equally strong in this sector, with much of it fueled by new applications.

Additionally, cost optimization (58 percent) and security (53 percent) top the list of priorities for financial services firms, reflecting the dual pressures of margin efficiency and regulatory compliance.

"Twenty years ago, the conversation around the mainframe was often about its longevity," says John McKenny, senior vice president and general manager of Intelligent Z Optimization and Transformation at BMC. "Today, that narrative has completely transformed. This year's survey shows the mainframe is not just enduring but thriving to power a new wave of applications and resilience at the center of digital transformation efforts. A new generation of professionals is embracing the platform, driving innovation, and leveraging AI technologies like BMC AMI Assistant, as well as the hybrid cloud to unlock its full potential."

The full report is available from the BMC site.

Image Credit: IgorVetushko/depositphotos.com