After selling out in Japan, Casio's $429 Moflin AI pet launches in US and UK

Casio Moflin

Moflin, an AI-powered robotic pet priced at $429, has officially launched in the US and UK after selling out in Japan. The palm-sized pet is designed to provide companionship through evolving emotional interaction driven by AI.

Unlike real pets, it doesn’t require feeding (just as well as it lacks a mouth) and won’t get sick or rack up pricey vet bills.

Moflin first attracted interest in Japan after a viral crowdfunding campaign exceeded its goal by more than 3,000 percent

Initially developed by a startup, the project quickly grew into a consumer-ready product powered by Casio’s proprietary tech.

Moflin beyond Japan

The success of its launch has led to Casio bringing Moflin to new markets starting October 2025.

According to Fortune Business Insights, the global AI-powered emotion analytics platform market was worth $7.52 billion in 2024 but is expected to grow to $28.10 billion by 2032.

“Moflin is more than a robot,” Casio says. “They're a tech-powered companion. With the ability to recognize voices, respond to touch, and adapt to individual users over time, thanks to Moflin's sophisticated AI, Moflin's behavior and emotional responses evolve based on how it's treated. With over 4 million possible emotional configurations, Moflin's personality is completely unique to each owner, making no two Moflins alike.”

Moflin can apparently recognize voices, react to touch, and express its state through a range of sounds that evolve as it “matures.”

After about 50 days, the guinea pig-like creation develops from subtle squeaks to more expressive noises that mimic emotional bonding. Anyone else getting Furby vibes?

Physically, the companion resembles a small plush toy, measuring about 5.1 inches wide, 3.5 inches tall, and 7.1 inches deep, with a weight of around 9.2 ounces.

The soft texture and compact form are meant to create a calming presence during daily interaction.

A built-in lithium-ion battery supports about five hours of activity per charge, with a recharge time of roughly three and a half hours.

It comes with a charging bed, adapter, and setup materials.

The MofLife mobile app provides visualizations of the digital pet’s “emotional state” and tracks behavioral changes over time.

Available on iOS and Android, Casio says the app offers insights into how user engagement influences personality development.

You can find out more about Moflin here.

What do you think about Casio’s Moflin? Let us know in the comments.



