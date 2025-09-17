Google launches experimental Windows search tool app

Google has launched a new search app for Windows 11 which is already being likened to the Spotlight found in macOS. There is also Windows 10 support, but this may not be the case for very much longer given the operating system’s days are numbered.

This is a wide-ranging search tool, and, despite Google’s heritage, it is not limited to searching the web – although it does do this. Using a simple keyboard shortcut that works from anywhere (it is Alt + Space, if you are interested) the app can be used to search files stored locally, those in Google Drive, your apps, and more.

Google points out that this is more than just a search tool thanks to the integration of other utilities from the company. By building Google Lens support into the new search tool, Google provides the ability to conduct more than just text-based searches.

You need to grant the app access to read the contents of what is on your screen – something that will set privacy alarm bells ringing – but then it is possible to conduct image-based search as well. This opens up a new world of possibilities on a par with those enjoyed by mobile users.

There is, of course, the option of using AI within the app, but this is entirely optional via AI Mode.

The description of the app tells you pretty much everything you need to know. Google says:

We’re launching a new experimental Google app for Windows in Labs to help you find what you need, faster. Now you can search without switching windows or interrupting your flow. Whether you're writing in a doc or in the middle of a game, just press Alt + Space to instantly search for information from your computer files, installed apps, Google Drive files — and of course, the web. With Google Lens built in, you can select and search anything on your screen, making it easy to translate images or text, get help with homework problems and more. You can also get deeper AI-powered responses in AI Mode and keep exploring with follow-up questions and helpful links.

This is an experimental tool, and Google has something of a checkered history with experiments. While some such tests have resulted in apps and services that exist to this day, there are plenty of others that disappeared without trace. While on the face of things this is a tool that is likely to be well received by users and certainly deserves to do well, it is hard to make predictions with Google. As such, make the most of the app now!

In order to get hold of the new app, you need to opt into the experiment in Labs, but it is important to note that this is not something that is – yet – available in every region. In fact at the moment, availability is limited to people in the US with their language set to English.

If you try out the tool, let us know what you think of it. Has Google produced a better search app for Windows than Microsoft? Does that fact that this is something that comes from Google cause you to have concerns? Share your thoughts and experiences in the comments.