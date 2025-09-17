SparkyLinux 9 'Tiamat' arrives with updated kernel and software packages

No Comments
SparkyLinux 9

SparkyLinux 2025.09 “Tiamat” has been released, offering users a lightweight Debian-based distribution aimed at both modern and older computers. The new version is built on Debian Forky testing and provides updated packages, kernel 6.16.7, and an updated desktop environments for a faster and more configurable alternative to Windows 10.

The release introduces new ISO images of the semi-rolling line, all under the “Tiamat” codename.

Updates from Debian and Sparky testing repositories are included in this release, up to September 14. Kernel options now cover 6.16.7, 6.12.47-LTS, and 6.6.105-LTS, giving users choice depending on their needs.

The Calamares installer has been updated to version 3.4.0, with support for encrypted disk installation restored. SparkyLinux recommends using Calamares, found in the menu as “Sparky Installer,” when setting up on UEFI machines.

For older machines with BIOS and 64-bit processors, the CLI installer can still be used by running “sudo sparky-installer.” The project says that users upgrading from Sparky 8 stable to the semi-rolling edition should follow the steps here.

SparkyLinux applications

Desktop applications have been updated in this release too. Firefox 128.14.0-ESR is included by default, with version 143.0 in the repositories. The KDE Plasma edition replaces Quiterss with Akregator, while the LXQt edition now includes Liferea instead.

GCC 15 is included, with GCC 14 removed, and all graphical components are updated to the new testing version.

Users can download SparkyLinux 2025.09 in several flavors, including LXQt, KDE Plasma, MATE, Xfce, MinimalGUI with Openbox, and MinimalCLI in text mode.

The live user password is set as “live” and the root password is empty.

The updated ISOs for SparkyLinux 2025.09 “Tiamat” can be downloaded now from the official rolling release page.

What do you think about SparkyLinux? Let us know in the comments.

Tags: , , ,
No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

SparkyLinux 9 'Tiamat' arrives with updated kernel and software packages

Why the retail industry needs to rethink identity [Q&A]

One in four organizations victims of AI data poisoning

Microsoft reminds Office users about end of support

Google launches experimental Windows search tool app

O&O Defrag 30 Pro arrives with new features for faster Windows performance

Younger generations embrace the mainframe

Most Commented Stories

This updated Windows 11 clone is Linux underneath and makes your old PC run faster -- get it now

17 Comments

Forget Windows 11, Windows 12.2 is the 'next evolution' of Microsoft's OS

17 Comments

As Windows 10 reaches end of life, Windows 11 is LOSING market share

14 Comments

The brilliant Windows 12 is everything Windows 11 isn't -- and the Microsoft OS we deserve

11 Comments

Age verification laws are killing web traffic

9 Comments

Forget Tiny11, Nano11 takes Windows 11 debloating to the next level

9 Comments

Why using a VPN is becoming more important than ever

8 Comments

Microsoft is rolling out Windows 11 25H2

5 Comments

Why Trust Us



At BetaNews.com, we don't just report the news: We live it. Our team of tech-savvy writers is dedicated to bringing you breaking news, in-depth analysis, and trustworthy reviews across the digital landscape.

BetaNews, your source for breaking tech news, reviews, and in-depth reporting since 1998.

© 1998-2025 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. About Us - Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy - Sitemap.