SparkyLinux 9 'Tiamat' arrives with updated kernel and software packages

SparkyLinux 2025.09 “Tiamat” has been released, offering users a lightweight Debian-based distribution aimed at both modern and older computers. The new version is built on Debian Forky testing and provides updated packages, kernel 6.16.7, and an updated desktop environments for a faster and more configurable alternative to Windows 10.

The release introduces new ISO images of the semi-rolling line, all under the “Tiamat” codename.

Updates from Debian and Sparky testing repositories are included in this release, up to September 14. Kernel options now cover 6.16.7, 6.12.47-LTS, and 6.6.105-LTS, giving users choice depending on their needs.

The Calamares installer has been updated to version 3.4.0, with support for encrypted disk installation restored. SparkyLinux recommends using Calamares, found in the menu as “Sparky Installer,” when setting up on UEFI machines.

For older machines with BIOS and 64-bit processors, the CLI installer can still be used by running “sudo sparky-installer.” The project says that users upgrading from Sparky 8 stable to the semi-rolling edition should follow the steps here.

SparkyLinux applications

Desktop applications have been updated in this release too. Firefox 128.14.0-ESR is included by default, with version 143.0 in the repositories. The KDE Plasma edition replaces Quiterss with Akregator, while the LXQt edition now includes Liferea instead.

GCC 15 is included, with GCC 14 removed, and all graphical components are updated to the new testing version.

Users can download SparkyLinux 2025.09 in several flavors, including LXQt, KDE Plasma, MATE, Xfce, MinimalGUI with Openbox, and MinimalCLI in text mode.

The live user password is set as “live” and the root password is empty.

The updated ISOs for SparkyLinux 2025.09 “Tiamat” can be downloaded now from the official rolling release page.

What do you think about SparkyLinux? Let us know in the comments.