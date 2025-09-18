More tools lead to greater risk of security issues and burnout

No Comments
Businessman Scolding Stressed Female Employee

A new survey of over 1,000 IT and security teams suggests that the more tools organizations deploy to solve problems, the more problems they create.

The study from Kandji finds that too many overlapping tools is an issue for 49 percent, gaps or breakdowns between tools is cited by 46 percent, and security risks due to poor integration by 41 percent. Siloed ownership or communication is a problem for 38 percent while the same percentage say that compliance and audits take too much time.

There’s a direct, measurable correlation between the number of tools teams manage and their burnout levels. 17 percent of teams with one to five tools report high burnout, while in teams with 16+ tools 50 percent report high burnout.

Burnout leads to real problems, many IT professionals consider leaving due to work-related stress -- 77 percent report job stress, and 79 percent say they have ‘seriously considered leaving’ -- where poor tooling is often a root cause.

Tool sprawl leads to security risks too, 41 percent of respondents link poor integrations directly to security risks. Multiple disconnected tools create blind spots, inconsistent enforcement, and fragmented alerting, in short, more openings for attackers.

It’s mid-sized businesses with 101-1,000 employees that face the perfect storm of complexity. They've outgrown simple solutions but lack enterprise-level resources to manage the resulting chaos. This increases the maintenance burden as they spend 50-75 percent of their time on tool maintenance rather than strategic work. By contrast enterprise sized businesses face fewer technical risks but 48 percent report issues with siloed communication.

While both IT and security teams prioritize better integration, their secondary concerns reveal natural role-based splits. IT teams focus on automation and efficiency while security teams focus on risk reduction and compliance.

The report’s authors conclude:

For IT leaders, the message is clear: the era of ‘more tools’ is over. The next decade will be defined by integrated, automated platforms that reduce the maintenance burden, free up time for strategy, and close the seams that attackers target. Companies that act now will not only cut costs, they’ll build healthier teams andstronger defenses. Companies that delay will continue paying the hidden complexity tax -- through lost talent, wasted resources, and heightened exposure.

The choice is no longer between innovation and consolidation. It’s between burnout and resilience, between risk and readiness. Integration is the new mandate.

You can read more on Kandji’s The Sequence blog.

Image credit: AndreyPopov/depositphotos.com

Tags: , , ,
No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

More tools lead to greater risk of security issues and burnout

Organizations don’t trust agentic AI when it comes to compliance

Use of AI-powered software testing doubles in the last year

Economic uncertainty adds to cyber-physical systems risk

After selling out in Japan, Casio’s $429 Moflin AI pet launches in US and UK

SparkyLinux 9 'Tiamat' arrives with updated kernel and software packages

Why the retail industry needs to rethink identity [Q&A]

Most Commented Stories

This updated Windows 11 clone is Linux underneath and makes your old PC run faster -- get it now

17 Comments

Forget Windows 11, Windows 12.2 is the 'next evolution' of Microsoft's OS

17 Comments

As Windows 10 reaches end of life, Windows 11 is LOSING market share

14 Comments

The brilliant Windows 12 is everything Windows 11 isn't -- and the Microsoft OS we deserve

11 Comments

Age verification laws are killing web traffic

9 Comments

Forget Tiny11, Nano11 takes Windows 11 debloating to the next level

9 Comments

Why using a VPN is becoming more important than ever

8 Comments

Microsoft is rolling out Windows 11 25H2

5 Comments

Why Trust Us



At BetaNews.com, we don't just report the news: We live it. Our team of tech-savvy writers is dedicated to bringing you breaking news, in-depth analysis, and trustworthy reviews across the digital landscape.

BetaNews, your source for breaking tech news, reviews, and in-depth reporting since 1998.

© 1998-2025 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. About Us - Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy - Sitemap.