Vivaldi 7.6 arrives with a customizable tab bar and new tab management button

Vivaldi 7.6

Vivaldi has released version 7.6 of its Chromium-based browser, introducing a customizable tab bar, a new button for managing tabs, and a number of other smaller, but welcome improvements across the interface.

The customizable tab bar allows users to decide which tools appear and where they are placed. This change makes it possible to create either a minimal interface or one with more visible controls, depending on your preference.

Because the tab bar is used constantly during browsing, the ability to arrange it can be useful for frequent actions.

The new Tab Button is designed to act as a central point for finding, switching, and restoring tabs. Clicking it opens a panel that includes a search field, which can filter through open, recently closed, and synced tabs. The panel also groups duplicate tabs together, giving users the option to close them individually or all at once.

Other changes in Vivaldi 7.6 improve existing features. Context menus have been reorganized to bring common actions to the front, while the Address Field now supports search keywords.

Vivaldi commands

Regularly used commands like @tabs, @bookmarks, and @history can be used to quickly narrow results without leaving the field.

The built-in ad blocker now supports popup rules, aimed at closing unwanted advertising windows automatically without inferring with legitimate popups.

On Windows, users gain support for swipe gestures with trackpads and touchscreens, complementing the existing mouse and keyboard navigation options.

Performance has had some attention in this new build too. Restoring hibernated tabs is now quicker, which should help users who have a lot of background pages open when browsing.

Jon von Tetzchner, Vivaldi’s chief executive, said: “Customization is not just decoration. It is how you turn a browser into your browser. Your browser should help you explore more of the web, not explore it for you. So we’re building Vivaldi to keep you in control and to help you explore more. Without exploration, the web becomes far less interesting. Our curiosity loses oxygen and the diversity of the web dies.”

You can download Vivaldi 7.6 from here.

What do you think about Vivaldi 7.6? Let us know in the comments.

