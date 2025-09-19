ESR rolls out MagSafe-compatible chargers and wallets for Apple iPhone 17

ESR iPhone 17 chargers

ESR has announced a new lineup of MagSafe-compatible accessories for the recently announced Apple iPhone 17 series. The new products include high-speed wireless chargers featuring the company’s CryoBoost active cooling system, and magnetic wallets with Apple-certified Find My support.

"With the iPhone 17 series, we're bringing the full benefits of MagSafe to users through our next-generation accessory ecosystem," said Tim Wu, CEO of ESR. "ESR is pioneering the MagSafe space by delivering best-in-class charging speeds, smarter everyday-carry solutions, and user-friendly innovations that make daily tech effortless."

iPhone 17 chargers

The CryoBoost Qi2 25W wireless chargers adopt the new Qi2.2 standard, combining active cooling with 25W charging speeds. A 4 mm fan directs air to the phone's heat sources, keeping it up to 6.5°F cooler than fanless models.

ESR said this will allow an iPhone 16 to charge from 0 percent to 50 percent in 25 minutes, or an iPhone 17 in 30 minutes. The chargers come in desktop, travel, and car mount designs.

Among the options is the CryoBoost 3-in-1 Magnetic Charging Station, which powers an iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods simultaneously. The detachable watch module connects through USB-C and the two-way stand supports portrait, landscape, and StandBy modes.

An OmniLock car charger with reinforced arms and a shock-absorbing clamp is also part of the collection.

ESR also plans to release a foldable 3-in-1 station in October. It will have a 15.8mm profile and is designed to fit easily in a bag.

MagSafe wallets

In addition to chargers, ESR is expanding its MagSafe wallet line. The Geo Magnetic Wallet Stand is the first Apple-certified Find My wallet and can hold up to five cards. It integrates RFID-blocking protection and a stand for multiple viewing angles.

The Aura Clutch Magnetic Wallet introduces a handbag-inspired style with space for cards and cash, also supporting landscape viewing.

The ESR Geo Wallet was initially launched on Kickstarter and continues to be offered as a trackable alternative to traditional wallets.

You can browse the full range of products here.

What do you think about ESR’s new MagSafe accessories? Let us know in the comments.

