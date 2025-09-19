Google is turning Chrome into an AI web browser powered by Gemini

Google’s love affair with AI shows no signs of burning out, and the company has just announced even deeper integration of Gemini into Chrome.

Billed as a reimagining of the web browser with artificial intelligence, Google says this is about more than just bringing more AI smarts to the humble web browser. The company says that the addition of Gemini-powered features will not only help to make users more productive, but will also keep them safer. Bold claims.

From Google’s perspective, there is nothing that AI cannot help with, and it is because of this that it is intent on giving Chrome users as many AI-powered tools and features. There are many components of the browser which have received a generous dose of artificial intelligence, including the omnibox – or address bar as just about everyone who isn’t Google calls it:

We’re […] making the Chrome address bar, which we call the omnibox, even smarter with AI Mode, our most powerful AI search. You can use AI Mode to ask complex, multi-part questions, from the same place you already search and browse the web. You can then dive deeper by asking follow-up questions and exploring relevant web links. We’re also adding search suggestions in the omnibox that are contextually relevant to the page you’re on. For example, if you’re shopping for a mattress, the omnibox might suggest follow-ups searches like “what’s the warranty policy?” This makes getting information from the Chrome omnibox simpler than ever before, helping you navigate the web with the best of Google AI by your side.

Before you get too excited – or angry – this is something that is only available in some regions. Google says:

Contextual suggestions are available now in the US, and AI Mode in the omnibox will roll out in the US later this month. Both of these features are starting with support for queries in English and will expand to more countries and languages in the weeks ahead.

Helping with research is a key area in which Google believes AI can help. And the company means high-level academic research as well as school and university student research.

Again limited to users in the US with English set as their language, Gemini in Chrome is what Google wants people to focus on:

Imagine you're a student researching a topic for a paper, and you have dozens of tabs open. Instead of spending hours jumping between sources and trying to connect the dots, your new AI browsing assistant — Gemini in Chrome — can do it for you. Gemini can answer questions about articles, find references within YouTube videos, and will soon be able to help you find pages you’ve visited so you can pick up exactly where you left off.

AI for security is something that Google may have a hard time selling to users. The company highlights some of the ways it says that t is using AI to help keep Chrome users protected, and to make security features easier to use and access:

Securely filling in login credentials with Chrome autofill, proactively blocking new types of scams, helping you fix security issues like compromised passwords and spammy notifications, and simplifying some privacy decisions like granting sensitive permissions.

Is this a demonstration of how artificial intelligence can be used for good? Are you impressed or somewhat ambivalent. Is the ramping up of AI in Chrome something that makes you more or less likely to use the web browser? Share your thoughts and comments below, highlighting any pro and cons that you have either experiences or foresee.