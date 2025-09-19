Google tests automated switching from passwords to passkeys

Google Password Manager app

The move from passwords to passkeys is making gradual progress, and Google is among the companies pushing to encourage people to make the switch.  Now there are signs that things are being taken up a notch.

Hidden away in the most recent Canary build of Chrome, Google is testing a flag which, when enabled, will automatically convert saved passwords into passkeys when logging into a site or service.

As spotted by Windows Report, the process happens automatically in the background, without the need for prompts or any interaction from the user. This stands in contrast to the current system which sees users being prompted to adopt passkeys instead of passwords, with the conversion required confirmation on a prompt.

The key is called “Enable automatic passkey upgrades in Google Password Manager”, and it has the description:

Flag description: Enable the WebAuthn Conditional Create feature and let websites automatically create passkeys in GPM if there is a matching password credential for the same user. – Mac, Windows, Linux, ChromeOS, Android

The way the system works is simple. When you access a site and log in using a saved username and password, a passkey will automatically be created, assuming the site in question supports them. It all happens invisibly, keeping friction to an absolute minimum.

For people who understand passkeys and are happy to make the switch, the new approach being tested in Chrome goes a long way to simplify and speed up the process. The fact that this is an optional flag protects Google against accusations of making changes behind users’ backs without consent. This is very much an opt-in feature, and it is one that will be warmly welcomed by those ready to embrace the ease and security of passkeys.

