With Windows 10 support ending soon, Zorin OS 18 Beta arrives as the ultimate alternative to Windows 11

Zorin OS 18 Beta

Want to know a secret? If you don’t like Windows 11, you don’t actually have to use it! I know, shocker right? With Windows 10 support ending on 14 October 2025, millions of PCs will soon be left behind. For users who want to keep their existing desktop or laptop, Linux offers another way forward, and Zorin OS is one of the best Windows alternatives around.

Zorin OS 18 has now entered beta, giving Windows 10 users a chance to try a modern desktop that feels familiar without demanding new hardware or chucking you in at the deep end.

The distribution is based on Ubuntu but tailored for people moving from Windows, with a design and feature set intended to flatten the learning curve.

The beta sports a refreshed look with rounded panels, lighter accents, and updated app interfaces. Files, Settings, Calendar, Evolution, and the new Camera app all reflect the new style, aiming to present users with a more unified experience.

Zorin OS 18 Beta

Productivity also gets a boost with a new tiling system. Instead of relying on keyboard shortcuts, users can drag windows to the top of the screen and select from predefined layouts. There are custom tiling layouts and advanced shortcuts available too.

Zorin OS 18 improves its integration with cloud services, including building OneDrive support directly into the Files app, so users can browse and manage cloud documents seamlessly.

A new Web Apps tool allows any website to run like a desktop application, making services such as Office 365, Google Docs, and Teams easier to access.

Zorin OS migration

To make the switch even smoother, the system now detects over 170 Windows installer files and suggests either compatible Linux alternatives or the best way to run those programs.

This helps new users avoid some of the common pitfalls of migration.

Other changes include better performance, improved Bluetooth audio via PipeWire, remote desktop login, new theme colors, and expanded hardware support.

Zorin OS 18

Long-term support until 2029 ensures the OS will remain secure and stable for years, making it suitable for both individuals and organizations.

You can download Zorin OS 18 Beta here. As this is a beta release, some features are not quite complete, including wallpapers and the updated welcome tour, so you probably don’t want to switch to it full time just yet.

Still, it already offers a clear picture of where the project is heading and I like it a lot.

What do you think about Zorin OS 18 as an alternative to Windows 11? Let us know in the comments.

