Microsoft is raising US Xbox console prices yet again

Microsoft has announced that the price of Xbox Series S and Series X consoles is due to increase next month. This is the second time this year that the company has raised prices and the jump from the initial launch prices are quite extreme.

A 512GB Xbox Series S console is now a massive 25 percent more expensive than when it first went on sale – up from $300 in 2020, through $380 earlier this year, up to $400. For now, the price changes on impact the US.

Microsoft blames unspecified “changes in the macroeconomic environment” for forcing the jump in price. While the company says the decision to increases the price tag for customers was taken “with careful consideration”, this will be of little comfort to those affected by higher prices in tough times.

In an announcement posted to the Xbox support pages, Microsoft says:

Beginning on October 3, we will update the recommended retailer pricing for Series S and Series X consoles in the United States due to changes in the macroeconomic environment. We understand that these changes are challenging, and they were made with careful consideration. Looking ahead, we continue to focus on offering more ways to play more games across any screen and providing value for Xbox players.

Seemingly uncomfortable in simply listing the new prices, Microsoft has chosen to link to a shame-shrouded PDF. Here the pricing is revealed to be as follows:

Xbox Series S 512 – $399.99

Xbox Series S 1TB – $449.99

Xbox Series X Digital – $599.99

Xbox Series X – $649.99

Xbox Series X 2TB Galaxy Black Special Edition – $799.99

The company decision to raise US pricing will understandably cause concern in other countries, but – for now – there are no changes planned for pricing anywhere else in the world. Microsoft says:

Pricing in all other countries Pricing in countries outside the U.S. remains the same. Local pricing may differ by country to reflect exchange rates and other market conditions. For more information on pricing in your local market, visit the Store on Xbox.com where available, or find a participating retailer at xbox.com/wheretobuy.

Summing up the news, Microsoft tries to lever in some good news when it says:

Beginning on October 3, we will update recommended retailer pricing for Xbox Series S and X consoles.

Pricing for controllers and headsets will remain the same.

Pricing for products in all other markets will remain the same.

Are these increases justified or not, do you think?