This cool retro mirror puts you inside Microsoft Paint

Of all the things you probably don’t need, but which you'll likely want, a mirror that places you inside the retro stylings of Microsoft Paint has to be right up there. As spotted by Yanko Design, designer RaffySculptures is selling a handcrafted “Paint Mirror” on Etsy.

It blends digital nostalgia with practical design, bringing the classic MS Paint interface into modern homes.

Nostalgia has become a key design theme in recent years, and this is a market that RaffySculptures is clearly hoping to tap into with this product.

Microsoft Paint in three sizes

Paint Mirror comes in a choice of sizes. The smallest at 11 x 16 inches (30 x 40cm) is currently priced at $78, down from the usual asking price of $120.

The middle size, at 24 x 36 inches (60 x 90cm) is $130 (down from $200) and the largest at 32 x 47 inches (80 x 120cm) is $227.50, quite a saving from the MSRP of $350. The sale price won't last long, so you'll need to act fast.

The Paint Mirror recreates the pixel borders and color blocks of the classic MS Paint palette.

Lightweight materials make the mirror easy to reposition, giving users freedom to experiment with placement.

Each piece is carefully packaged before shipping to keep it safe on arrival.

RaffySculptures builds each mirror by hand, thereby adding to its appeal as a crafted décor piece rather than a mass-produced novelty.

What do you think about the Paint Mirror? Let us know in the comments.