WhatsApp tests message reminders on iOS

So much communication takes place on WhatsApp – both personal and business – that it is all too easy to lose track of things that have been said. Just about everyone will recognize the scenario in which someone they have been chatting with asks if they’ve followed up on that thing from last week, only to have the crashing realization that you’d completely forgotten.

To help combat this, WhatsApp is experimenting with a simple idea – message reminders. This feature is currently undergoing testing with some users of the iOS version of the app. Here is how it can help you.

While the feature does not require using the beta version of the WhatsApp app, it is not something that is currently available to everyone. WhatsApp appears to be testing the reminder option or adopting a gradual rollout approach.

The way the system works is simple. Using the action menu, it is possible to set a reminder for individual messages that you need to follow up on, or want to have your memory jogged about. It works like a simple alarm or calendar reminder and is customizable to a small degree.

When setting a reminder, as WABetaInfo reports, there are a number of defaults to choose from in terms of how far in the future you would like a reminder to pop up. Thankfully, it is also possible to set a custom option to fit with your specific needs.

The default options allow for quickly configuring a reminder to appear in a couple of hours, in 8 hours, or in a day. You also have the Custom option for something more tailored.

WABetaInfo explains how it all works:

When a reminder is created, WhatsApp displays a small bell icon on the message bubble to indicate that a reminder is active. Once the reminder triggers, users receive a notification that includes the full message text, any attached media previews, and the chat in which the message was sent. It's important to mention that all message reminders are processed entirely on-device. This ensures that no one else in the chat, or even WhatsApp, can access the reminder content. This on-device processing guarantees complete privacy, allowing users to organize and manage messages without any external visibility.

If you are worried about things getting cluttered and busy, fear not. When a notification has been delivered, the reminder is automatically cleared from WhatsApp.

Does this feel like a helpful addition to WhatsApp for you? Is this something you envision making use of?