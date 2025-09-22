MX Linux 25 beta arrives with Debian 13 base and updated desktops

The MX Linux team has released the first beta of MX Linux 25, a major update that moves the distribution to a Debian 13 base. The beta is available in multiple editions, including both systemd and SysVInit options for Xfce and Fluxbox. KDE Plasma is offered with systemd only.

The announcement says, “MX-25 beta 1 is now available for testing. MX-25 is built from debian 13 ‘Trixie’ and MX repositories, along with the antiX live system. Systemd and SysVInit editions are provided and supported.”

This beta introduces updated desktop environments. Xfce is shipped at version 4.20, Fluxbox at 1.3.7, and KDE Plasma at 6.3.6. The default kernel is Debian’s 6.12.43, while the Advanced Hardware Support builds feature a 6.15 Liquorix kernel. The antiX live system has been adapted for better compatibility with systemd.

MX Tools, the suite of utilities developed for the distribution, has been migrated to Qt6. Most of the included applications have also received bug fixes and translation updates.

Package management now supports the deb822 format for sources, with repository data stored in *.sources files under /etc/apt/sources.list.d. The older *.list format continues to be supported, and MX Repo Manager has been updated to handle both.

The traditional apt-notifier has been replaced by a new updater called mx-updater. The developers says that the new tool “is very similar, but under the hood there are some additional tricks and preference options, including the ability to use nala as the backend rather than apt.”

MX Linux installer

Installation has been given some attention in the beta. A new function helps users replace an existing Linux installation, although it doesn't currently support encrypted systems.

Other installer changes include support for zram swap devices, optimizations to code, and 64-bit UEFI Secure Boot. For Secure Boot, users must rely on the signed Debian kernels, as the Liquorix builds are not supported.

The KDE Plasma edition defaults to Wayland but still offers X11 as an option at login. Fluxbox comes with a revised panel, updated Rofi configurations, and redesigned root menus.

The developers say they are interested in feedback on the installer across ext4 and Btrfs, and bug reports for MX Tools, particularly the Package Installer.

It's a beta, so it's no surprise that there are several known issues to be aware of. The installer icon may not appear on Fluxbox desktops, but it can be launched through MX-Welcome or the command line.

The new updater might crash when using the “hide until updates” function, and quick-system-info can fail if apt-history is called before any logs exist. Root actions within Dolphin are also missing from the KDE edition.

You can download the new beta using the links below:

Xfce

KDE/plasma

Fluxbox

What do you think about the new direction of MX Linux 25? Let us know in the comments.