Sumo Logic brings agentic AI to the enterprise security stack

No Comments
AI cybersecurity

Enterprises face a growing volume and complexity of cyber threats which means security teams struggle with alert fatigue and managing a spread of tools.

Sumo Logic is launching a new agent-powered security operations tool to help automate routine tasks, streamline investigations, and give enterprise security teams the freedom and ability to focus on analyzing the biggest security issues facing their organization.

Sumo’s Dojo AI uses the Amazon Nova foundation models of AWS to help customers detect threats faster, meet compliance requirements, and optimize performance in real time.

“Attackers are using AI and other advanced techniques to outpace defenders, overwhelming SOC teams with alert fatigue, context switching, manual triage, and slow responses from disparate tools. At a time when every vendor is bringing new AI tools to market, the C-Suite is asking which agents can deliver measurable value,” says Keith Kuchler, chief development officer for Sumo Logic. “With Dojo AI, we’re bringing agentic AI directly into the enterprise security stack at cloud scale. By automating hours of manual work and reducing MTTR, Dojo AI helps customers not just keep pace with threats but get ahead of them. In fact, we’ve seen an increase in accuracy of more than 20 percent during our global rollout to customers.”

Initial agents available from the Dojo AI platform include Mobot (beta) -- a unified conversational interface that enables seamless interaction with Dojo AI through natural language multi-turn conversations, allowing users to deploy agents and request insights without the need for complex queries.

Query Agent translates natural language questions into efficient Sumo Logic queries, streamlining data exploration. Query Agent uses agentic architecture, improving accuracy and outcomes. It’s built on AWS and integrates seamlessly with the new Mobot interface to deliver a more robust experience.

There’s also Summary Agent automatically creates clear, AI-generated summaries of real-time threat insights from Sumo Logic’s market-leading SIEM, adding to Mobot for accelerated investigation context.

"Our collaboration with Sumo Logic on Dojo AI exemplifies how Amazon Nova and Amazon Bedrock technologies can transform enterprise security operations," says Eugene Kawamoto, director, Amazon Bedrock & AI GTM at AWS. "As security landscapes continue to evolve, Dojo AI demonstrates our shared commitment to helping customers build more proactive security strategies that scale with their business while minimizing operational burden."

You can find out more on the Sumo Logic blog.

Image Credit: BiancoBlue/Dreamstime.com

Tags: , , ,
No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Sumo Logic brings agentic AI to the enterprise security stack

Why the cybersecurity industry needs to be more accessible [Q&A]

Microsoft patches terrifyingly serious Entra ID privilege elevation vulnerability

This cool retro mirror puts you inside Microsoft Paint

Microsoft is raising US Xbox console prices yet again

WhatsApp tests message reminders on iOS

With Windows 10 support ending soon, Zorin OS 18 Beta arrives as the ultimate alternative to Windows 11

Most Commented Stories

This updated Windows 11 clone is Linux underneath and makes your old PC run faster -- get it now

18 Comments

As Windows 10 reaches end of life, Windows 11 is LOSING market share

16 Comments

The brilliant Windows 12 is everything Windows 11 isn't -- and the Microsoft OS we deserve

11 Comments

With Windows 10 support ending soon, Zorin OS 18 Beta arrives as the ultimate alternative to Windows 11

10 Comments

Age verification laws are killing web traffic

9 Comments

Forget Tiny11, Nano11 takes Windows 11 debloating to the next level

9 Comments

Microsoft is rolling out Windows 11 25H2

5 Comments

Brits warned of scams ahead of emergency alert test

5 Comments

Why Trust Us



At BetaNews.com, we don't just report the news: We live it. Our team of tech-savvy writers is dedicated to bringing you breaking news, in-depth analysis, and trustworthy reviews across the digital landscape.

BetaNews, your source for breaking tech news, reviews, and in-depth reporting since 1998.

© 1998-2025 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. About Us - Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy - Sitemap.