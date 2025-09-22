Sumo Logic brings agentic AI to the enterprise security stack

Enterprises face a growing volume and complexity of cyber threats which means security teams struggle with alert fatigue and managing a spread of tools.

Sumo Logic is launching a new agent-powered security operations tool to help automate routine tasks, streamline investigations, and give enterprise security teams the freedom and ability to focus on analyzing the biggest security issues facing their organization.

Sumo’s Dojo AI uses the Amazon Nova foundation models of AWS to help customers detect threats faster, meet compliance requirements, and optimize performance in real time.

“Attackers are using AI and other advanced techniques to outpace defenders, overwhelming SOC teams with alert fatigue, context switching, manual triage, and slow responses from disparate tools. At a time when every vendor is bringing new AI tools to market, the C-Suite is asking which agents can deliver measurable value,” says Keith Kuchler, chief development officer for Sumo Logic. “With Dojo AI, we’re bringing agentic AI directly into the enterprise security stack at cloud scale. By automating hours of manual work and reducing MTTR, Dojo AI helps customers not just keep pace with threats but get ahead of them. In fact, we’ve seen an increase in accuracy of more than 20 percent during our global rollout to customers.”

Initial agents available from the Dojo AI platform include Mobot (beta) -- a unified conversational interface that enables seamless interaction with Dojo AI through natural language multi-turn conversations, allowing users to deploy agents and request insights without the need for complex queries.

Query Agent translates natural language questions into efficient Sumo Logic queries, streamlining data exploration. Query Agent uses agentic architecture, improving accuracy and outcomes. It’s built on AWS and integrates seamlessly with the new Mobot interface to deliver a more robust experience.

There’s also Summary Agent automatically creates clear, AI-generated summaries of real-time threat insights from Sumo Logic’s market-leading SIEM, adding to Mobot for accelerated investigation context.

"Our collaboration with Sumo Logic on Dojo AI exemplifies how Amazon Nova and Amazon Bedrock technologies can transform enterprise security operations," says Eugene Kawamoto, director, Amazon Bedrock & AI GTM at AWS. "As security landscapes continue to evolve, Dojo AI demonstrates our shared commitment to helping customers build more proactive security strategies that scale with their business while minimizing operational burden."

You can find out more on the Sumo Logic blog.

Image Credit: BiancoBlue/Dreamstime.com