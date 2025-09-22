Why the cybersecurity industry needs to be more accessible [Q&A]

The proliferation of different cybersecurity tools has created an operational crisis for organizations, with companies struggling to manage an increasing array of defensive technologies.

Organizations today are forced to juggle multiple tools, each with unique UI, costs, and maintenance headaches. They’re also often not able to buy the tools they need, because they are either too expensive or don't exist in the specific capacity they need.

We talked to Ron Peled, COO and co-founder of Sola Security, to learn why current approaches fail to meet the diverse security needs across industries and business sizes, and how a tailored and integrated approach can make a difference.

BN: Why do ‘one-size-fits-all’ security solutions often fall short in addressing the diverse security needs of different industries?

RP: The short answer is actually hidden in the question. Most security solutions were designed under the assumption that organisations have the same challenges, budget, priorities, staffing and skills. In most cases, the solutions were developed subject to the requirements of specific customers, their priorities and constraints. That way, security teams struggled with having too many tools and a fragmented approach, but AI is changing and challenging all previous assumptions. Security teams can now generate and custom their own solutions in minutes instead of weeks or months.

BN: How does the size of a business impact its security requirements, and why are standardized solutions often inadequate for both ends of the spectrum?

RP: A five-person startup is playing a completely different game from a business with 500 employees, which looks very different from a Fortune 500 company. They all have security challenges, but they have very different resources and security needs. Of course most companies care about security and understand they need to invest in it, but in order to address risks and challenges, they are forced to go on a relatively resource heavy journey that takes too long, costs too much and drains resources even before any actual implementation. In addition to that, most solutions aren’t flexible enough.

A good security tool should be tailored to your needs and evolve with your changing requirements. We’re starting to observe the end of the traditional acceptance of product bottlenecks and limitations. Especially for teams and companies that need to move fast. The AI revolution makes it easier to create smart, tailored solutions both for the most common challenges, and for edge cases with a simple prompt. This is what Sola Security does, and what we’ve been researching, developing and training our AI for for over a year: to specifically cater to security practitioners and the challenges they face.

BN: How do technologies like IoT, cloud computing, and AI impact the challenges of traditional security models?

RP: Each of these technologies made a significant impact on traditional security models, and keeps shaping them, however, it's no secret that AI is totally changing everything. It's evolving super fast and forcing security teams to re-think and re-calculate everything they do. Security teams need to both keep up with the pace of changes, wearing the ‘security for AI’ hat, but in addition, are expected to wear the ‘AI for Security’ hat, and demonstrate that they are not lagging behind, and leverage the power of AI for their own benefit. Generally, I think it becomes extremely challenging to plan too far ahead, due to the unmatched pace of evolution and transformation we are experiencing. We’ve seen use-cases within Sola Security, in which tasks and efforts that previously took three weeks to complete, can now be done in under five minutes and provide nearly similar results or even better.

BN: What does an ‘integrated security approach’ entail, and how does it address the shortcomings of fragmented solutions?

RP: Most security teams are drowning in disconnected tools, each with its own UI, alerting and notifications logic, and data silos. Each solution is painting findings differently (some in a high-medium-low scale, some on a 1-10 scale and the beat goes on…) It’s noisy, complicated, and hard to manage. Sometimes it feels like trying to watch six movies on a split screen all at once. An integrated approach is about pulling everything into one place: visibility, workflows, collaboration, alerting all unified. With Sola Security, teams can plug in their existing stack, environment or components , and with a very simple prompt, get immediate insights and laser focused visibility across multiple data-sources. No complicated UI, no long on-boarding.

BN: Where does using threat intelligence and security analytics to proactively identify and mitigate emerging threats fit into the picture?

RP: Threat intelligence and analytics are essential, but only if they’re actionable. Most teams are flooded with intel they can’t use and alerts they can’t prioritize or deal with effectively.

What’s lacking is bringing context to the chaos. Security platforms today must connect threat intelligence with real-time analytics and custom workflows, so teams can spot what matters, act faster, and stay ahead of threats before they escalate. It's not just about more data, but about smarter decision-making. If you can’t make decisions fast, then you’re already too late.

Image credit: Leowolfert/Dreamstime.com