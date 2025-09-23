GoPro launches MAX2 360 with true 8K, new LIT HERO 4K camera, and Fluid Pro AI gimbal

GoPro MAX2 360

GoPro has unveiled three new products in its camera ecosystem, each aimed at a different type of content creator.

These products are MAX2, a 360 camera with true 8K resolution and twist-off replaceable lenses, LIT HERO, a miniature lifestyle camera with a built-in light, and Fluid Pro AI, a gimbal for stabilizing GoPros, smartphones, and compact cameras.

The MAX2 introduces true 8K 360 capture, claiming up to 21 percent more resolution than competing devices. It supports 10-bit color, GP-Log, and a maximum 300Mbps bitrate through GoPro Labs.

There are six microphones for spatial audio, invisible pole mounting options, and a durable design featuring replaceable water-repellent lenses.

The camera also comes with in-camera selfie and POV modes and a cold-weather Enduro battery.

Priced at $499.99, preorders are open now with shipments expected at the end of the month.

LIT HERO is aimed at more casual users. The camera records 4K60 video, offers 2x slow motion, and includes magnetic mounting.

GoPro LIT HERO Camera

It has a built-in light to help capture both day and night scenes and weighs just 93 grams.

It also offers waterproofing down to 5 meters and a 12-megapixel photo option in a 4:3 aspect ratio.

LIT HERO retails at $269.99, with availability beginning October 21.

Lastly, Fluid Pro AI is a stabilizer for cameras up to 400 grams, including GoPros, mostly smartphones, and some point-and-shoot models.

GoPro Fluid Pro AI Gimbal

AI-driven subject tracking will allow it to follow faces or bodies from both front and rear orientations, and it has an integrated fill light.

With up to 18 hours of runtime, the gimbal can also double as a power bank.

It will be available on October 21, priced at $229.99.

All three new models can be purchased here.

GoPro CEO Nicholas Woodman said the launch comes in response to the varied needs of today’s creators. "This year's new products diversify GoPro's lineup like never before, delivering exciting new capabilities to today's demanding content creators, adventurers and enthusiasts," he said.

"MAX2 is the world's best, most durable 360 camera -- with its market leading True 8K video resolution, superior colors and overall image quality, industry-leading six microphone audio performance and convenient twist-off replaceable glass lenses. Our new LIT HERO camera enables fun 'whatever, whenever' 4K60 video and 12 megapixel photo capture with its built-in 'retro-vibes' light. And our new Fluid Pro AI gimbal enables today's multi-camera owning creators a powerful but simple to use AI Subject Tracking gimbal for any GoPro camera, smartphone or point-and-shoot camera up to 400 grams," Woodman added.

What do you think about GoPro’s 2025 lineup? Let us know in the comments.

