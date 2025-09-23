Grindr forces its own brand of AI on angry users

Having announced plans earlier this year to become an “AI native” company, Grindr has caused ire by introducing new gAI (its own artificial intelligence tech, pronounced “gay-I”) on an opt out basis.

Grindr users have been expressing anger in recent days as they encounter an in-app pop-up informing them that AI is now being used for a personalized experience. While it is possible to opt out of this – as many people want to do so – the company has been heavily criticized for not making this optional more accessible, and for opting everyone into using AI by default int the first place.

The use of AI / gAI by Grindr is not a surprise, but it is the approach that has been taken which has caught users offguard. Earlier this month, the company made grand statements about the value it placed on user privacy, stressing that: “Your privacy isn’t an afterthought. It’s core to how we build Grindr.”

The message which has been popping up on users’ screens reads:

AI for Personalization & Connection Grindr may use your personal information for features powered by generative AI and machine learning (together, “AI”) to help personalize the user experience and support more authentic, meaningful connections. These AI features are integrated across the Grindr platform to enhance the quality, timing, and relevance of your interactions. We may refer to our AI-powered features and our use of AI as “gAI” (pronounced “gay I”). You control whether your personal information is used to (1) develop and train AI technology or (2) power AI features in your Privacy Settings. Even if you opt out of training uses, your information may still be used for AI-powered features unless you also opt out of those, and those are separate, independent controls. Some features may be limited to premium subscribers.

There is anger on many fronts, but the main thrust of people’s ire is that being opt-out rather than opt-in puts the onus on users, and the general approach feels to run counter to Grindr’s recently stated policies – at least in spirit, if not literally.

Users have taken to X and other social platforms to express their feelings towards Grindr, with the general tone being extremely negative – hostile, even – towards the company. As one disgruntled user put it: “What the f*ck, @grindr? This should be an opt in, not an opt out.”

New Grindr update! Make sure to go turn off this weird new AI feature that won't let you turn it off unless you go directly into your privacy setting after it makes you agree to it with this proceed button!



What the f*ck, @grindr? This should be an opt in, not an opt out.

When it updated its privacy policy to take into account AI usage, Grindr made several promises:

Simple explanations of when, where, and how the Grindr app uses AI. This includes powering features like A-List's chat summaries, reconnection reminders, and personalized recommendations.

Opt out of AI-powered features at any time. Open the side drawer, tap Safety & Privacy Center > Privacy > Privacy Settings and then make your selections in "AI Technology Controls."

Control how your messages are used. If AI features are enabled, your messages may be processed to deliver summaries or prompts. They are not used to train AI unless you've explicitly opted in.

Benefits for subscribers and free users. Most AI-powered features are available directly to subscribers, but free users may benefit through improved visibility and/or smarter connection opportunities.

Grindr is learning that forcing anything on to users generally elicits a poor reception. This is something that many other companies have already learned the hard way. While it is good that AI-powered features are being made optional, the use of AI is such a divisive matter that making them opt-out seems like a misreading of the room.

Anyone looking to opt out of Grindr’s gAI-ification of things should head to Settings > Privacy Settings and use the AI Technology Controls toggles.

