OBS Studio 32 introduces plugin manager, new formats, and major fixes

OBS Studio 32 has just been released, introducing new features, changes, and a host of fixes to the video recording and streaming tool.

Available for Windows, macOS, and Linux, the free, open source application is widely used by gamers to broadcast gameplay, but it can also capture desktop activity, mix multiple sources, and apply transitions or effects.

Among the biggest additions to OBS Studio 32 are a new plugin manager that makes it easier for users to find and manage extensions, and an opt-in crash log uploader on Windows and macOS, to help developers diagnose issues faster.

Nvidia RTX users gain a voice activity detection option which improves speech clarity and a very specific background removal update which can delete chairs from a scene.

Apple Silicon owners get access to an experimental Metal renderer, and Hybrid MOV support has been added, bringing ProRes support to macOS and a more widely compatible format option to all platforms.

OBS will now block plugins designed for newer versions to avoid compatibility problems and custom OBS widgets have been introduced in readiness for larger interface updates.

The default streaming bitrate has been raised from 2500 to 6000 Kbps, in keeping with modern streaming standards.

Hybrid MP4 and MOV have moved out of beta and are now the default output formats for new profiles.

Improvements have also been made to audio handling, preventing duplicate sound when sources are monitored and output at the same time, and tweaking the accuracy of chapter markers.

Updates to AMD encoder defaults and better format handling for PipeWire video capture on Linux are also part of the new release.

OBS Studio fixes

The update also resolves a long list of problems. This includes crashes tied to invalid URLs in SRT, certain video playback scenarios, and window resizing on macOS have been fixed.

Memory leaks have been plugged, and rare glitches like multiview going blank or Hybrid MP4 file splitting not working properly have been corrected.

Screen capture on macOS can now go beyond 60fps, hotkey focus issues on macOS have been solved, and theme scrollbars that were previously invisible now display correctly.

Problems affecting latency after encoder stalls, errors with HEVC playback, and misconfigured AMD AV1 encoder settings have also been patched in this new build.

You can download OBS Studio 32 from here.

What do you think about the latest update to OBS Studio? Let us know in the comments.