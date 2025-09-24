Corsair launches FRAME 4500X, a feature-rich PC chassis for high-end gaming and workstation builds

Corsair has added the FRAME 4500X to its range of PC cases, a mid-tower designed for high-end builds. The case combines a large glass front and side panel with a curved design that gives a clear view of internal components. It also provides a spacious interior and multiple airflow options aimed at keeping the internals cool.

The chassis supports up to 10x 120mm fans or 5x 140mm fans, with mounts on the top, rear, bottom, and power supply shroud. The included fans come in two versions: the RS120-R PWM ARGB or the iCUE LINK LX120-R RGB reverse-rotor fans. Both are designed to draw air into the case while keeping RGB lighting unobstructed. The iCUE LINK version connects through a single cable for fan speed and lighting control.

The FRAME 4500X is compatible with new reverse-connector motherboards from ASUS, Gigabyte, and MSI. These boards move connectors to the rear, reducing visible cabling, and the case layout is designed to take advantage of that arrangement.

Ventilation on the top and side panels follows a waterfall-style cutout pattern, which improves airflow while keeping the exterior neat.

Graphics cards up to 460mm in length fit inside the case, leaving room for current-generation GPUs. An adjustable anti-sag bracket is built in to help support heavier cards.

For storage, the case includes a drive plate that holds one 3.5-inch HDD and two 2.5-inch SSDs.

Building in the FRAME 4500X is made easier by a removable glass side panel, QuikTurn screws for mounting fans, and a bundled box for spare screws. The front I/O includes two USB 3.2 Gen 1 ports, one USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C port, a combo headphone/microphone jack, and a power button.

Thi La, Chief Executive Officer of Corsair, said, “With its single-piece panoramic wraparound glass, the FRAME 4500X transforms every PC build into a work of artistry while honoring Corsair’s DIY heritage of making systems easy to build, upgrade, and enjoy. This launch highlights our dedication to innovation and reinforcing Corsair’s leadership in the PC building space.”

The FRAME 4500X is available through Corsair’s website and retail partners priced at $259.99. It comes with a two-year warranty.

What do you think about the new Corsair FRAME 4500X case? Let us know in the comments.