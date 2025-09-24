Disney+ is raising its prices yet again

Subscribers to Disney+ are being asked to dig deeper into their pockets as the cost of the streaming service goes up again. In what is becoming an annual occurrence, subscription charges are increasing across the board.

If you were hoping that opting for an ad-supported tier would help with avoiding price increases, think again – even this subscription package is going up. With Disney having irritated many of its customers after the (since reversed) decision to suspend Jimmy Kimmel, the company should expect an even frostier reception than normal to asking people for more money each month.

The increases are quite significant. Monthly cost of an ad-supported Disney+ plan is going up $2 from $9.99 to $11.99. If you’re avoiding ads with the Disney+ Premium tier, expect to pay an extra $3 per month as the fees jump from $15.99 to $18.99. If you prefer to pay annually, the hike is $30, taking the yearly subscription cost up to $189.99.

There are also increases to the cost of Disney+ bundles:

  • The Disney+ and Hulu bundle is set to increase by $2 from $10.99 to $12.99.
  • The Disney+, Hulu and ESPN Select Bundle is set to increase by $3 from $16.99 to $19.99.
  • The Disney+, Hulu, ESPN Select Bundle Premium is set to increase by $3 from $26.99 to $29.99.

Sport fans can breathe a sigh of relief as the price of NFL+ plans are not changing.

The new prices come into effect on 21 October, and full details of the new pricing can be found here.

