ESPN Fantasy Football adds AI-powered weekly insights from IBM watsonx

No Comments
IBM ESPN Fantasy Football

IBM and ESPN are working together once more for the 2025 fantasy football season, introducing Fantasy Insights Built With IBM watsonx on the ESPN Fantasy Football app.

The new tool provides personalized, AI-powered recommendations based on over 36 billion insights generated throughout the season, helping fantasy managers make weekly roster choices with greater context and data-driven guidance.

SEE ALSO: 'The deal ESPN and Disney don't want you to know about': $4.99 gives you 24 hours of unlimited Sling Orange

Fantasy Insights is available on the app’s home page, offering an AI-generated overview of players that stand out each week.

It is built on top of IBM Player Insights, which already provides Waiver Grades, Trade Grades, Boom and Bust probabilities, and the Trade Analyzer.

By combining these tools, the app, which has than 14 million players, aims to turn massive amounts of data into insights fantasy managers can act on.

“Fantasy football is all about optimizing decision making, and AI is helping fans make them with deeper insights,” said Jonathan Adashek, Senior Vice President, Marketing and Communications, IBM. “With Fantasy Insights Built With IBM watsonx, we’re putting the power of watsonx into the hands of millions of people on the ESPN Fantasy Football app, helping them make smarter, more informed decisions while also showcasing the same capabilities businesses around the world use to scale AI.”

ESPN Fantasy Football categories

Among the new categories introduced for this season is Buy Low Sell High, which highlights players who recently faced strong defenses but will soon face opponents ranked in the bottom 25th percentile.

Diamond in the Rough points to players rostered in less than 85 percent of leagues who have scored in the 85th percentile for two consecutive weeks.

Trade Bait identifies players who have underperformed for two straight weeks while still being rostered in a majority of leagues.

The AI models also surface players in several other categories. Predicted Top Boom highlights those expected to over-perform in the upcoming week, while Predicted Top Bust identifies those forecasted to under-perform.

Hot in the Media tracks players who dominate media discussions, while Media Darlings highlights players with a tenfold increase in positive media sentiment who are rostered in less than 50 percent of leagues.

Risky Business refers to players with high projections who are returning from injury and rostered in a majority of leagues.

Sure Thing identifies players with consistent scoring floors, while Game Breaker points to players who have a high chance of surpassing their projections.

What do you think about IBM and ESPN’s new AI-powered Fantasy Insights? Let us know in the comments.

Tags: , , , , , ,
No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

ESPN Fantasy Football adds AI-powered weekly insights from IBM watsonx

Skeptic or realist? The contradictions in AI technology adoption

Two-thirds of people working with AI are not in tech roles

Logitech’s new Signature Slim Solar+ K980 Keyboard is powered by light

AI is an even playing field -- how secure by design can tip the scale [Q&A]

Disney+ is raising its prices yet again

Microsoft releases out-of-band Windows 11 update to fix Office problems

Most Commented Stories

This updated Windows 11 clone is Linux underneath and makes your old PC run faster -- get it now

18 Comments

As Windows 10 reaches end of life, Windows 11 is LOSING market share

16 Comments

The brilliant Windows 12 is everything Windows 11 isn't -- and the Microsoft OS we deserve

11 Comments

With Windows 10 support ending soon, Zorin OS 18 Beta arrives as the ultimate alternative to Windows 11

10 Comments

Age verification laws are killing web traffic

9 Comments

Forget Tiny11, Nano11 takes Windows 11 debloating to the next level

9 Comments

Microsoft releases Windows 11 25H2 ISOs

5 Comments

Brits warned of scams ahead of emergency alert test

5 Comments

Why Trust Us



At BetaNews.com, we don't just report the news: We live it. Our team of tech-savvy writers is dedicated to bringing you breaking news, in-depth analysis, and trustworthy reviews across the digital landscape.

BetaNews, your source for breaking tech news, reviews, and in-depth reporting since 1998.

© 1998-2025 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. About Us - Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy - Sitemap.