iScanner introduces AI edge repair to fix stapled and damaged document scans

Scanning documents with staples, bent corners, or clipped edges has long been a hassle for people who rely on mobile apps for paperwork. A new feature in iScanner, called Edge Repair, is designed to take care of that issue. By applying AI directly on the device, the app can smooth out rough edges and rebuild missing parts of a page so the final scan looks as it should.

Instead of forcing users to trim staples or re-scan pages to avoid cut-off corners, Edge Repair works behind the scenes to identify what is missing and restore it pixel by pixel. The creators say it can handle folds, obstructions, or tilted pages, producing a clean version without requiring any manual fixes.

SEE ALSO: PDFgear launches free AI scanner app with no ads or limits -- download it now!

Matt Svetlak, Product Director at iScanner, BP Mobile, described how the tool came to life. “To develop the Edge Repair feature, iScanner Engineers trained an AI model on over 100,000 images. Thanks to that, the model ensures users' documents always look sharp and professional, no matter the condition they're captured in. The idea of the feature appeared after conducting user research and analyzing problems that they struggle with. Situations when users attempted to scan each stapled page individually or cut off the stapled edge with scissors are frequent, and we found an AI solution for repairing scanned documents.”

iScanner update

The feature is available now for iOS users and will be rolled out to Android devices soon. Instructions for getting started can be found on the iScanner website.

This release coincides with iScanner’s tenth anniversary. Since 2015, the app has become a solid option for anyone needing to scan and edit documents directly on their phones and its user base has grown to more than 125 million worldwide.

This is just the latest in a line of AI features added to the app to address everyday frustrations, such as removing fingers from photos, enhancing blurry scans, or polishing poor-quality images.

What do you think about iScanner’s new Edge Repair feature? Let us know in the comments.