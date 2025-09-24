Logitech’s new Signature Slim Solar+ K980 Keyboard is powered by light

Logitech has announced an interesting new addition to its range of peripherals – a wireless keyboard that is powered by light. Despite the name, the Logitech Signature Slim Solar+ K980 Keyboard does not require sunlight, with the company’s proprietary Logi LightCharge technology allowing it to charge up using any source of light.

With the launch of the Signature Slim Solar+ K980 (and the Logitech Signature Slim Solar+ K980 for Business), Logitech is helping to address one of the issues that arises when using a wireless keyboard – battery life. There is no need to manually charge this keyboard, and the changes of running of juice are incredibly small.

On paper, the numbers Logitech puts forward are impressive. The integrated rechargeable battery is designed to last for up to a decade, and once fully charged, it is capable of operating in complete darkness for up to four months.

The Signature Slim Solar+ K980 Keyboard is a full-size keyboard, complete with a number pad, that mimics the looks and feel of a laptop’s keyboard. It looks much like any other wireless keyboard apart from the light-absorbing strip that is to be found across the top.

The keys are Scissor-switch, and there are dedicated keys to switch between keyboard layouts when using the device with different computers with different operating systems. Not wanting to miss a change to hook into artificial intelligence, Logitech says:

With the Logi Options+ App, users can personalize their keyboard experience, assigning Smart Actions to automate common tasks, or using the AI Launch Key to instantly access preferred tools like Copilot, Gemini, or ChatGPT.

Another noteworthy thing about the Signature Slim Solar+ K980 Keyboard is that it is made from 70 percent certified post-consumer recycled plastic. At least, this is true for the Graphite colored versions; Logitech says nothing about the make-up of the other color option that is available for Mac users.

The business-focused version of the keyboard is near identical to the other two, but includes a Logi Bolt USB-C receiver and additional functionality, as Logitech explains:

Signature Slim Solar+ K980 for Business is designed with IT needs in mind, with an always-on charged battery, no cable clutter, and minimal maintenance. It features a Logi Bolt USB-C receiver for secure, reliable connectivity in high-density environments. The keyboard can be monitored through Logitech Sync*, providing IT teams a central view of individual devices, including product and firmware status. Employees can customize up to 23 shortcut keys, including the AI Launch Key, enhancing productivity without adding IT complexity. With global availability and customer support, it’s built to scale seamlessly across your workforce.

Logitech shares details of the keyboard specs:

Powered by Logi LightCharge

Works for up to 4 months in total darkness once fully charged

Full-size layout with number pad

Laptop-style typing experience

Multi-OS printed layout (Windows/macOS/ChromeOS)

Easy-Switch keys (connect and type on up to 3 devices)

Customizable Action Key

Customizable AI Launch Key (Not available on the For Mac version)

Fully customizable row of F-Keys

Supported by Logi Options+ App on Windows and macOS

Supported by Logi Tune and Logitech Sync for IT management

Compatible with Logitech Flow when paired with supported mouse

Durable battery with up to 10-year lifespan

On/off power switch

There are three versions of the keyboard. The Signature Slim Solar+ K980 universal multi-OS version is available for $99.99, as is the Signature Slim Solar+ K980 for macOS – although the latter is only available in North America. There is also the Signature Slim Solar+ K980 for Business which has a price tag of $109.99.

The Mac version is available in a choice of Graphite or Off-white, while the multi-OS and business versions are limited to Graphite.