WhatsApp goes multilingual with new message translation feature

WhatsApp has announced the launch of message translations after years of requests from users. Gone are the days of copying and pasting foreign language text into a translation too – everything is now taken care of in the app.

The aim is to allow for easy communication, wiping out language barriers. This is something that can benefit users having one-to-one chats, but it is also helpful in group chats where two or more languages may be in use. For now, it is something that is rolling out to Android and iOS users, and users with Android devices have access to a unique extra feature.

It is not unusual that iOS and Android users have access to different sets of options, but it is a frustrating one. But let’s look at what is the same to start with.

WhatsApp uses a blog post to share news of the translation feature:

We understand that sometimes language can be a barrier to getting things done or expressing how you truly feel. That's why we’re excited to bring message translations to WhatsApp, so you can more easily communicate across languages.

If you see a message in a different language, you can now simply long-press and tap ‘Translate’. Choose the language you want the message to be translated from or to, and download it to be saved for future translations. This works for 1:1 chats, groups, and Channel updates too.

There is a difference between how translation is handled between the different platforms. WABetaInfo says:

All translations occur entirely on the user's device, so WhatsApp cannot see the content of your messages during translation. This process ensures that WhatsApp's end-to-end encryption remains fully intact, preserving the confidentiality and security of user messages at all times, even as translations are performed locally on the device. On Android devices, translations work through a local solution. The app downloads language packs onto the device, allowing messages to be translated without sending data externally. This ensures that sensitive information remains private and offline. For iPhone users, WhatsApp relies on Apple's built-in translation API. Even here, the translation process is fully handled on the device, preserving privacy and adhering to WhatsApp's commitment to secure communication.

The handy extra that Android users have? Automatic translation. WhatsApp explains:

Android users will also be able to choose to turn on automatic translation for an entire chat thread, so that all future incoming messages in that conversation are translated as well.

Android users should not feel too smug, however. For now, they only have the ability to translate between a small selection of languages: six in total (English, Spanish, Hindi, Portuguese, Russian, and Arabic). iOS users, on the other hand, have support for a more impressive 19 languages. But, as WABetaInfo says:

It's worth noting that Android users can expect to translate messages into additional languages in the future as WhatsApp develops and releases new language packs. These updates will allow users to communicate more seamlessly with friends, family, and communities around the world. iPhone users, on the other hand, already benefit from a broader range of languages thanks to Apple's built-in language packs, which provide a more extensive selection and are integrated directly into the device's system.

The roll out is taking place over a few days, but it is underway right now – so you should not have too long to wait if you don't see it yet.

Will this make your life easier? Are there languages missing that render it useless for you at the moment? I’m waiting for Polish to be added to help out with my intermediate level grasp of the language.

Share your thoughts and comments below.